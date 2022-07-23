Find f′(1) when f(x) = x^(1/x).

Textbook Question
Evaluate and simplify y'.
y = 2x√2
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Evaluate and simplify y'.
y = 2x√2
9–61. Evaluate and simplify y'.
y = tan^−1 √t²−1
9–61. Evaluate and simplify y'.
y = 2x² cos^−1 x+ sin^−1 x
If two opposite sides of a rectangle increase in length, how must the other two opposite sides change if the area of the rectangle is to remain constant?
Analyzing slopes Use the points A, B, C, D, and E in the following graphs to answer these questions. <IMAGE>
a. At which points is the slope of the curve negative?
9–61. Evaluate and simplify y'.
y = csc⁵ 3x