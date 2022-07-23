Textbook Question
Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.
lim x→a (mx+b)=ma+b, for any constants a, b, and m
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Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.
lim x→a (mx+b)=ma+b, for any constants a, b, and m
Derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions. See Example 2 of Section 3.2 for the derivative of √x.
h(t) = t²/2 + 1
Evaluate dy/dx and dy/dx|x=2 if y= x+1/x+2