Textbook Question
Explain the difference between the average rate of change and the instantaneous rate of change of a function f.
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Explain the difference between the average rate of change and the instantaneous rate of change of a function f.
Derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions. See Example 2 of Section 3.2 for the derivative of √x.
h(t) = t²/2 + 1
Derivatives from graphs Use the figure to find the following derivatives. <IMAGE>
d/dx (xg(x)) | x=2
Evaluate dy/dx and dy/dx|x=2 if y= x+1/x+2