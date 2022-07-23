Witch of Agnesi Let y(x²+4)=8 (see figure). <IMAGE>
d. Verify that the results of parts (a) and (c) are consistent.
Witch of Agnesi Let y(x²+4)=8 (see figure). <IMAGE>
d. Verify that the results of parts (a) and (c) are consistent.
Airline travel The following figure shows the position function of an airliner on an out-and-back trip from Seattle to Minneapolis, where s = f(t) is the number of ground miles from Seattle t hours after take-off at 6:00 A.M. The plane returns to Seattle 8.5 hours later at 2:30 P.M. <IMAGE>
d. Determine the velocity of the airliner at noon (t = 6) and explain why the velocity is negative.
Derivatives of inverse functions from a table Use the following tables to determine the indicated derivatives or state that the derivative cannot be determined. <IMAGE>
d. f'(1)
{Use of Tech} Flow from a tank A cylindrical tank is full at time t=0 when a valve in the bottom of the tank is opened. By Torricelli’s law, the volume of water in the tank after t hours is V=100(200−t)², measured in cubic meters.
d. At what time is the magnitude of the flow rate a minimum? A maximum?
A rectangular swimming pool 10 ft wide by 20 ft long and of uniform depth is being filled with water.
c. At what rate is the water level rising if the pool is filled at a rate of 10ft³/min?
Derivatives using tables Let and . Use the table to compute the following derivatives.
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d.