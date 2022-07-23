Textbook Question
Find the derivative the following ways:
Using the Product Rule or the Quotient Rule. Simplify your result.
f(x) = (x - 1)(3x + 4)
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Find the derivative the following ways:
Using the Product Rule or the Quotient Rule. Simplify your result.
f(x) = (x - 1)(3x + 4)
Let F(x) = f(x) + g(x),G(x) = f(x) - g(x), and H(x) = 3f(x) + 2g(x), where the graphs of f and g are shown in the figure. Find each of the following.
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H'(2)
Find the derivative the following ways:
Using the Product Rule or the Quotient Rule. Simplify your result.
g(t) = (t + 1)(t² - t + 1)
Find the derivative the following ways:
Using the Product Rule or the Quotient Rule. Simplify your result.
h(z) = (z3 + 4z2 + z)(z - 1)
Use the table to find the following derivatives.
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d/dx (f(x) + g(x)) ∣x=1
If h(1) = 2 and h′(1) = 3, find an equation of the line tangent to the graph of h at x = 1.