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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 9a
Chapter 3, Problem 9a

Find the derivative the following ways:
Using the Product Rule or the Quotient Rule. Simplify your result.
f(x) = (x - 1)(3x + 4)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the functions to apply the Product Rule. Here, we have two functions: \( u(x) = x - 1 \) and \( v(x) = 3x + 4 \).
Step 2: Recall the Product Rule formula: \( (uv)' = u'v + uv' \). This means we need to find the derivatives of \( u(x) \) and \( v(x) \).
Step 3: Differentiate \( u(x) = x - 1 \). The derivative \( u'(x) \) is 1, since the derivative of \( x \) is 1 and the derivative of a constant is 0.
Step 4: Differentiate \( v(x) = 3x + 4 \). The derivative \( v'(x) \) is 3, since the derivative of \( 3x \) is 3 and the derivative of a constant is 0.
Step 5: Apply the Product Rule: \( f'(x) = u'v + uv' = (1)(3x + 4) + (x - 1)(3) \). Simplify the expression to find the derivative.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Product Rule

The Product Rule is a formula used to find the derivative of the product of two functions. If you have two functions, u(x) and v(x), the derivative of their product is given by f'(x) = u'v + uv'. This rule is essential when differentiating expressions where two functions are multiplied together, as it allows for the correct application of differentiation principles.
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The Product Rule

Quotient Rule

The Quotient Rule is used to differentiate a function that is the ratio of two other functions. If f(x) = u(x)/v(x), the derivative is given by f'(x) = (u'v - uv')/v^2. This rule is crucial when dealing with fractions of functions, ensuring that the differentiation accounts for both the numerator and denominator appropriately.
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The Quotient Rule

Simplification of Derivatives

Simplification of derivatives involves reducing the expression obtained after differentiation to its simplest form. This may include factoring, combining like terms, or canceling common factors. Simplifying the result is important for clarity and ease of interpretation, especially when further analysis or evaluation of the derivative is required.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

If f′(−2) = 7, find an equation of the line tangent to the graph of f at the point (−2,4).

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Textbook Question

Let F(x) = f(x) + g(x),G(x) = f(x) - g(x), and H(x) = 3f(x) + 2g(x), where the graphs of f and g are shown in the figure. Find each of the following.

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H'(2)

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Textbook Question

Find the derivative the following ways:

Using the Product Rule or the Quotient Rule. Simplify your result.

g(t) = (t + 1)(t² - t + 1)

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Textbook Question

Find the derivative the following ways:

Using the Product Rule or the Quotient Rule. Simplify your result.

h(z) = (z3 + 4z2 + z)(z - 1)

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An equation of the line tangent to the graph of g at x = 3 is y = 5x + 4. Find g(3) and g′(3).

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Textbook Question

If h(1) = 2 and h′(1) = 3, find an equation of the line tangent to the graph of h at x = 1.

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