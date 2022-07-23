Derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions. See Example 2 of Section 3.2 for the derivative of √x.
h(t) = t²/2 + 1
Derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions. See Example 2 of Section 3.2 for the derivative of √x.
h(t) = t²/2 + 1
The line tangent to the graph of f at x=5 is y = 1/10x-2. Find d/dx (4f(x)) |x+5
90–93. {Use of Tech} Work carefully Proceed with caution when using implicit differentiation to find points at which a curve has a specified slope. For the following curves, find the points on the curve (if they exist) at which the tangent line is horizontal or vertical. Once you have found possible points, make sure that they actually lie on the curve. Confirm your results with a graph.
x²(3y²−2y³) = 4
The speed of sound (in m/s) in dry air is approximated the function v(T) = 331 + 0.6T, where T is the air temperature (in degrees Celsius). Evaluate v' (T) and interpret its meaning.
Derivatives from graphs Use the figure to find the following derivatives. <IMAGE>
d/dx (xg(x)) | x=2
Evaluate dy/dx and dy/dx|x=2 if y= x+1/x+2