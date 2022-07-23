Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = In(e^x + e^-x)
Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = In(e^x + e^-x)
The line tangent to the graph of f at x=5 is y = 1/10x-2. Find d/dx (4f(x)) |x+5
90–93. {Use of Tech} Work carefully Proceed with caution when using implicit differentiation to find points at which a curve has a specified slope. For the following curves, find the points on the curve (if they exist) at which the tangent line is horizontal or vertical. Once you have found possible points, make sure that they actually lie on the curve. Confirm your results with a graph.
x²(3y²−2y³) = 4
Interpreting the derivative Find the derivative of each function at the given point and interpret the physical meaning of this quantity. Include units in your answer.
An object dropped from rest falls d(t)=16t² feet in t seconds. Find d′(4).
Derivatives from graphs Use the figure to find the following derivatives. <IMAGE>
d/dx (xg(x)) | x=2
Evaluate dy/dx and dy/dx|x=2 if y= x+1/x+2