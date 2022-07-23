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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 56a
Chapter 3, Problem 56a

The energy (in joules) released by an earthquake of magnitude M is given by the equation E = 25,000 ⋅ 101.5M. (This equation can be solved for M to define the magnitude of a given earthquake; it is a refinement of the original Richter scale created by Charles Richter in 1935.)
Compute the energy released by earthquakes of magnitude 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5. Plot the points on a graph and join them with a smooth curve.

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1
Understand the given formula for energy released by an earthquake: E = 25,000 ⋅ 10^(1.5M). This formula relates the magnitude M of an earthquake to the energy E it releases.
To compute the energy for each magnitude, substitute the values of M (1, 2, 3, 4, and 5) into the formula one by one. For example, for M = 1, calculate E = 25,000 ⋅ 10^(1.5 * 1).
Repeat the substitution for each magnitude: M = 2, M = 3, M = 4, and M = 5, calculating the corresponding energy E for each case using the formula E = 25,000 ⋅ 10^(1.5M).
Once you have calculated the energy values for each magnitude, plot these points on a graph with the magnitude M on the x-axis and the energy E on the y-axis.
After plotting the points, draw a smooth curve through them to visualize how the energy released by an earthquake increases with its magnitude. This curve will help illustrate the exponential relationship between magnitude and energy.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Exponential Functions

The equation E = 25,000 ⋅ 10^(1.5M) is an example of an exponential function, where the variable M (magnitude) affects the energy E exponentially. In exponential functions, a constant base is raised to a variable exponent, leading to rapid growth or decay. Understanding how to manipulate and evaluate exponential functions is crucial for calculating energy values for different magnitudes.
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Magnitude Scale

The magnitude of an earthquake, represented by M, is a logarithmic scale that quantifies the size of seismic events. Each whole number increase on the Richter scale corresponds to a tenfold increase in measured amplitude and approximately 31.6 times more energy release. This concept is essential for interpreting the results of the energy calculations and understanding the relationship between magnitude and energy.
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Graphing Data

Graphing involves plotting calculated values on a coordinate system to visualize relationships between variables. In this case, the magnitudes (M) will be plotted on the x-axis and the corresponding energy values (E) on the y-axis. Understanding how to create and interpret graphs is vital for analyzing the results and observing trends, such as the smooth curve that represents the relationship between magnitude and energy.
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Related Practice
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