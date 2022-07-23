Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = (1 - e0.05x)-1
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = (1 - e0.05x)-1
Determining the unknown constant Let f(x) = {2x² if x≤1 ax-2 if x>1. Determine a value of a (if possible) for which f' is continuous at x=1.
The energy (in joules) released by an earthquake of magnitude M is given by the equation E = 25,000 ⋅ 101.5M. (This equation can be solved for M to define the magnitude of a given earthquake; it is a refinement of the original Richter scale created by Charles Richter in 1935.)
Compute the energy released by earthquakes of magnitude 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5. Plot the points on a graph and join them with a smooth curve.
{Use of Tech} Equations of tangent lines
Find an equation of the line tangent to the given curve at a.
y = −3x2 + 2; a=1
Power and energy are often used interchangeably, but they are quite different. Energy is what makes matter move or heat up. It is measured in units of joules or Calories, where 1 Cal=4184 J. One hour of walking consumes roughly 10⁶J, or 240 Cal. On the other hand, power is the rate at which energy is used, which is measured in watts, where 1 W = 1 J/s. Other useful units of power are kilowatts (1 kW=10³ W) and megawatts (1 MW=10⁶ W). If energy is used at a rate of 1 kW for one hour, the total amount of energy used is 1 kilowatt-hour (1 kWh = 3.6×10⁶ J) Suppose the cumulative energy used in a large building over a 24-hr period is given by E(t)=100t + 4t² − (t³ / 9) kWh where t = 0 corresponds to midnight.
The power is the rate of energy consumption; that is, P(t) = E′(t) Find the power over the interval 0 ≤ t ≤ 24.
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = cos7/4(4x3)