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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 57
Chapter 3, Problem 57

Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.
h(x) = (5x7 + 5x)(6x3 + 3x2 + 3)

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Step 1: Identify the function h(x) = (5x^7 + 5x)(6x^3 + 3x^2 + 3) as a product of two functions, u(x) = 5x^7 + 5x and v(x) = 6x^3 + 3x^2 + 3.
Step 2: Apply the product rule for derivatives, which states that if h(x) = u(x)v(x), then h'(x) = u'(x)v(x) + u(x)v'(x).
Step 3: Differentiate u(x) = 5x^7 + 5x to find u'(x). Use the power rule: d/dx[x^n] = nx^(n-1).
Step 4: Differentiate v(x) = 6x^3 + 3x^2 + 3 to find v'(x). Again, use the power rule for each term.
Step 5: Substitute u(x), u'(x), v(x), and v'(x) into the product rule formula to find h'(x) and simplify the expression.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative

The derivative of a function measures how the function's output value changes as its input value changes. It is defined as the limit of the average rate of change of the function over an interval as the interval approaches zero. In calculus, the derivative is often denoted as f'(x) or df/dx, and it provides critical information about the function's behavior, such as its slope and points of tangency.
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Product Rule

The product rule is a formula used to find the derivative of the product of two functions. If u(x) and v(x) are two differentiable functions, the product rule states that the derivative of their product is given by u'v + uv'. This rule is essential when differentiating functions that are expressed as products, allowing for the correct application of the derivative to each component.
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Simplification of Derivatives

After finding the derivative of a function, simplification is often necessary to express the result in a more manageable form. This may involve combining like terms, factoring, or reducing fractions. Simplifying the derivative can help in analyzing the function's behavior, such as identifying critical points and understanding the function's increasing or decreasing intervals.
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