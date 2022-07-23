An object oscillates along a vertical line, and its position in centimeters is given by y(t) = 30(sint - 1), where t ≥ 0 is measured in seconds and y is positive in the upward direction.
Find the velocity of the oscillator, v(t) =y′(t).
An object oscillates along a vertical line, and its position in centimeters is given by y(t) = 30(sint - 1), where t ≥ 0 is measured in seconds and y is positive in the upward direction.
Find the velocity of the oscillator, v(t) =y′(t).
Velocity of a car The graph shows the position s=f(t) of a car t hours after 5:00 P.M. relative to its starting point s=0,where s is measured in miles. <IMAGE>
b. At approximately what time is the car traveling the fastest? The slowest?
A bug is moving along the right side of the parabola y=x² at a rate such that its distance from the origin is increasing at 1 cm/min.
b. Use the equation y=x² to find an equation relating dy/dt to dx/dt.
109-112 {Use of Tech} Calculating limits The following limits are the derivatives of a composite function g at a point a.
b. Use the Chain Rule to find each limit. Verify your answer by using a calculator.
13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
b. Find the slope of the curve at the given point.
sin y = 5x⁴−5; (1, π)
{Use of Tech} Fuel economy Suppose you own a fuel-efficient hybrid automobile with a monitor on the dashboard that displays the mileage and gas consumption. The number of miles you can drive with g gallons of gas remaining in the tank on a particular stretch of highway is given by m(g) = 50g−25.8g²+12.5g³−1.6g⁴, for 0≤g≤4.
b. Graph and interpret the gas mileage m(g)/g.