An object oscillates along a vertical line, and its position in centimeters is given by y(t) = 30(sint - 1), where t ≥ 0 is measured in seconds and y is positive in the upward direction.
Find the velocity of the oscillator, v(t) =y′(t).
An object oscillates along a vertical line, and its position in centimeters is given by y(t) = 30(sint - 1), where t ≥ 0 is measured in seconds and y is positive in the upward direction.
Find the velocity of the oscillator, v(t) =y′(t).
The Chain Rule for second derivatives
b. Use the formula in part (a) to calculate .
For what values of x does g(x) = x−sin x have a slope of 1?
{Use of Tech} Power and energy The total energy in megawatt-hr (MWh) used by a town is given by E(t) = 400t+2400/π sin πt/12, where t≥0 is measured in hours, with t=0 corresponding to noon.
b. At what time of day is the rate of energy consumption a maximum? What is the power at that time of day?
109-112 {Use of Tech} Calculating limits The following limits are the derivatives of a composite function g at a point a.
b. Use the Chain Rule to find each limit. Verify your answer by using a calculator.
13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
b. Find the slope of the curve at the given point.
sin y = 5x⁴−5; (1, π)