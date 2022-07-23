Textbook Question
What is the derivative of y = e^kx?
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What is the derivative of y = e^kx?
The sides of a square decrease in length at a rate of 1 m/s.
b. At what rate are the lengths of the diagonals of the square changing?
Let F(x) = f(x) + g(x),G(x) = f(x) - g(x), and H(x) = 3f(x) + 2g(x), where the graphs of f and g are shown in the figure. Find each of the following.
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H'(2)
7–14. Find the derivative the following ways:
a. Using the Product Rule (Exercises 7–10) or the Quotient Rule (Exercises 11–14). Simplify your result.
y = x² - a² / x-a, where a is a constant
Find the derivative the following ways:
Using the Product Rule or the Quotient Rule. Simplify your result.
h(z) = (z3 + 4z2 + z)(z - 1)
Use the table to find the following derivatives.
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d/dx (f(x) + g(x)) ∣x=1