What is the derivative of y = e^kx?

Textbook Question
Find f′(x) if f(x) = 15e^3x.
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Find f′(x) if f(x) = 15e^3x.
Shrinking square The sides of a square decrease in length at a rate of 1 m/s.
a. At what rate is the area of the square changing when the sides are 5 m long?
The sides of a square decrease in length at a rate of 1 m/s.
b. At what rate are the lengths of the diagonals of the square changing?
The legs of an isosceles right triangle increase in length at a rate of 2 m/s.
c. At what rate is the length of the hypotenuse changing?
7–14. Find the derivative the following ways:
a. Using the Product Rule (Exercises 7–10) or the Quotient Rule (Exercises 11–14). Simplify your result.
y = x² - a² / x-a, where a is a constant
Use the table to find the following derivatives.
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d/dx (f(x) + g(x)) ∣x=1