Find f′(x), f′′(x), and f′′′(x) for the following functions.
f(x) = (x2 - 7x - 8) / (x + 1)
Find f′(x), f′′(x), and f′′′(x) for the following functions.
f(x) = (x2 - 7x - 8) / (x + 1)
The right-sided and left-sided derivatives of a function at a point are given by and , respectively, provided these limits exist. The derivative exists if and only if .
Compute and at the given point .
;
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = e^2x(2x-7)⁵
The following equations implicitly define one or more functions.
c. Use the functions found in part (b) to graph the given equation.
y² = x²(4 − x) / 4 + x (right strophoid)
The following equations implicitly define one or more functions.
a. Find dy/dx using implicit differentiation.
y² = x²(4 − x) / 4 + x (right strophoid)
The following equations implicitly define one or more functions.
c. Use the functions found in part (b) to graph the given equation.
x+y³−xy=1 (Hint: Rewrite as y³−1=xy−x and then factor both sides.)