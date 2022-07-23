Find f′(x), f′′(x), and f′′′(x) for the following functions.
f(x) = (x2 - 7x - 8) / (x + 1)
Find f′(x), f′′(x), and f′′′(x) for the following functions.
f(x) = (x2 - 7x - 8) / (x + 1)
The following equations implicitly define one or more functions.
c. Use the functions found in part (b) to graph the given equation.
y² = x²(4 − x) / 4 + x (right strophoid)
The right-sided and left-sided derivatives of a function at a point are given by and , respectively, provided these limits exist. The derivative exists if and only if .
Compute and at the given point .
;
The following equations implicitly define one or more functions.
b. Solve the given equation for y to identify the implicitly defined functions y=f₁(x), y = f₂(x), ….
y² = x²(4 − x) / 4 + x (right strophoid)
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = (p+3)² sin p²
First and second derivatives Find f′(x),f′′(x).
f(x) = x/x+2