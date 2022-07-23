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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
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All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 71b
Chapter 3, Problem 71b

The right-sided and left-sided derivatives of a function at a point aa are given by f+(a)=limh0+f(a+h)f(a)hf_{+}^{\(\prime\)}\(\left\)(a\(\right\))={\(\displaystyle\]\lim\)_{h\(\to\)0^{+}}{\(\frac{f(a+h)-f(a)}{h}\)}} and f(a)=limh0f(a+h)f(a)hf_{-}^{\(\prime\)}\(\left\)(a\(\right\))={\(\displaystyle\]\lim\)_{h\(\to\)0^{-}}{\(\frac{f(a+h)-f(a)}{h}\)}}, respectively, provided these limits exist. The derivative f(a)f^{\(\prime\)}\(\left\)(a\(\right\)) exists if and only if f+(a)=f(a)f_{+}^{\(\prime\)}\(\left\)(a\(\right\))=f_{-}^{\(\prime\)}\(\left\)(a\(\right\)).
Compute f+(a)f_{+}^{\(\prime\)}\(\left\)(a\(\right\)) and f(a)f_{-}^{\(\prime\)}\(\left\)(a\(\right\)) at the given point aa.
f(x)=x2f\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=\(\left\)|x-2\(\right\)|; a=2a=2

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the function given: \( f(x) = |x - 2| \) and the point \( a = 2 \).
To find the right-sided derivative \( f_{+}^{\prime}(2) \), consider \( h \to 0^{+} \). For \( x > 2 \), \( f(x) = x - 2 \). Thus, \( f(2 + h) = (2 + h) - 2 = h \).
Compute the right-sided derivative: \( f_{+}^{\prime}(2) = \lim_{h \to 0^{+}} \frac{f(2 + h) - f(2)}{h} = \lim_{h \to 0^{+}} \frac{h - 0}{h} = \lim_{h \to 0^{+}} 1 \).
To find the left-sided derivative \( f_{-}^{\prime}(2) \), consider \( h \to 0^{-} \). For \( x < 2 \), \( f(x) = 2 - x \). Thus, \( f(2 + h) = 2 - (2 + h) = -h \).
Compute the left-sided derivative: \( f_{-}^{\prime}(2) = \lim_{h \to 0^{-}} \frac{f(2 + h) - f(2)}{h} = \lim_{h \to 0^{-}} \frac{-h - 0}{h} = \lim_{h \to 0^{-}} -1 \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Right-sided and Left-sided Derivatives

Right-sided and left-sided derivatives are limits that describe the behavior of a function as it approaches a specific point from the right or left, respectively. The right-sided derivative at a point 'a' is defined as the limit of the difference quotient as 'h' approaches 0 from the positive side, while the left-sided derivative is defined similarly but approaches from the negative side. These derivatives help determine the function's behavior at points where it may not be differentiable.
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Existence of the Derivative

The derivative of a function at a point exists if and only if the right-sided and left-sided derivatives at that point are equal. This condition ensures that the function has a well-defined tangent at that point, indicating smoothness and continuity. If the two derivatives are not equal, the function may have a corner or cusp, making it non-differentiable at that point.
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Absolute Value Function

The absolute value function, denoted as f(x) = |x - 2|, represents the distance of 'x' from 2 on the real number line. This function is piecewise defined, resulting in a V-shaped graph with a vertex at x = 2. Understanding the behavior of this function is crucial for calculating its derivatives, especially at the point where it changes direction, which is where the left-sided and right-sided derivatives need to be evaluated.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find f′(x), f′′(x), and f′′′(x) for the following functions.

f(x) = (x2 - 7x - 8) / (x + 1)

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The following equations implicitly define one or more functions.

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Textbook Question

The right-sided and left-sided derivatives of a function at a point aa are given by f+(a)=limh0+f(a+h)f(a)hf_{+}^{\(\prime\)}\(\left\)(a\(\right\))={\(\displaystyle\]\lim\)_{h\(\to\)0^{+}}{\(\frac{f(a+h)-f(a)}{h}\)}} and f(a)=limh0f(a+h)f(a)hf_{-}^{\(\prime\)}\(\left\)(a\(\right\))={\(\displaystyle\]\lim\)_{h\(\to\)0^{-}}{\(\frac{f(a+h)-f(a)}{h}\)}}, respectively, provided these limits exist. The derivative f(a)f^{\(\prime\)}\(\left\)(a\(\right\)) exists if and only if f+(a)=f(a)f_{+}^{\(\prime\)}\(\left\)(a\(\right\))=f_{-}^{\(\prime\)}\(\left\)(a\(\right\)).

Compute f+(a)f_{+}^{\(\prime\)}\(\left\)(a\(\right\)) and f(a)f_{-}^{\(\prime\)}\(\left\)(a\(\right\)) at the given point aa.

f(x)={4x2 if x12x+1 if x>1f(x)=\(\begin{cases}\)4-x^2~\(\text{if}\)~x\(\leq{1}\)\\2x+1~\(\text{if}\)~x\(\gt{1}\]\end{cases}\); a=1a=1

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Textbook Question

The following equations implicitly define one or more functions.

b. Solve the given equation for y to identify the implicitly defined functions y=f₁(x), y = f₂(x), ….

y² = x²(4 − x) / 4 + x (right strophoid)

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Textbook Question

Calculate the derivative of the following functions.

y = (p+3)² sin p²

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Textbook Question

First and second derivatives Find f′(x),f′′(x).

f(x) = x/x+2

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