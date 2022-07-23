The right-sided and left-sided derivatives of a function at a point a a are given by f + ′ ( a ) = lim h → 0 + f ( a + h ) − f ( a ) h f_{+}^{\(\prime\)}\(\left\)(a\(\right\))={\(\displaystyle\]\lim\)_{h\(\to\)0^{+}}{\(\frac{f(a+h)-f(a)}{h}\)}} and f − ′ ( a ) = lim h → 0 − f ( a + h ) − f ( a ) h f_{-}^{\(\prime\)}\(\left\)(a\(\right\))={\(\displaystyle\]\lim\)_{h\(\to\)0^{-}}{\(\frac{f(a+h)-f(a)}{h}\)}} , respectively, provided these limits exist. The derivative f ′ ( a ) f^{\(\prime\)}\(\left\)(a\(\right\)) exists if and only if f + ′ ( a ) = f − ′ ( a ) f_{+}^{\(\prime\)}\(\left\)(a\(\right\))=f_{-}^{\(\prime\)}\(\left\)(a\(\right\)) .

Compute f + ′ ( a ) f_{+}^{\(\prime\)}\(\left\)(a\(\right\)) and f − ′ ( a ) f_{-}^{\(\prime\)}\(\left\)(a\(\right\)) at the given point a a .