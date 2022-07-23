At all times, the length of a rectangle is twice the width w of the rectangleas the area of the rectangle changes with respect to time t.
a. Find an equation relating A to w.
At all times, the length of a rectangle is twice the width w of the rectangleas the area of the rectangle changes with respect to time t.
a. Find an equation relating A to w.
The table gives the position s(t)of an object moving along a line at time t, over a two-second interval. Find the average velocity of the object over the following intervals. <IMAGE>
a.
Use differentiation to verify each equation.
d/dx(x / √1−x²) = 1 / (1−x²)^3/2.
An equation of the line tangent to the graph of f at the point (2,7) is y = 4x−1. Find f(2) and f′(2).
A rectangular swimming pool 10 ft wide by 20 ft long and of uniform depth is being filled with water.
b. At what rate is the volume of the water increasing if the water level is rising at 1/4ft/min.
Let f(x) = sin x. What is the value of f′(π)?