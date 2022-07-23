Composition containing sin x Suppose f is differentiable on [−2,2] with f′(0)=3 and f′(1)=5. Let g(x)=f(sin x). Evaluate the following expressions.
c. g'(π)
Composition containing sin x Suppose f is differentiable on [−2,2] with f′(0)=3 and f′(1)=5. Let g(x)=f(sin x). Evaluate the following expressions.
c. g'(π)
Product Rule for three functions Assume f, g, and h are differentiable at x.
a. Use the Product Rule (twice) to find a formula for d/dx (f(x)g(x)h(x)).
Derivatives from tangent lines Suppose the line tangent to the graph of f at x=2 is y=4x+1 and suppose y=3x−2 is the line tangent to the graph of g at x=2. Find an equation of the line tangent to the following curves at x=2.
b. y = f(x) / g(x)
Given that p(x) = (5e^x+10x⁵+20x³+100x²+5x+20) ⋅ (10x⁵+40x³+20x²+4x+10), find p′(0) without computing p′(x).
Composition containing sin x Suppose f is differentiable for all real numbers with f(0)=−3,f(1)=3,f′(0)=3, and f′(1)=5. Let g(x)=sin(πf(x)). Evaluate the following expressions.
b. g'(1)
Tangent lines Assume f is a differentiable function whose graph passes through the point (1, 4). Suppose g(x)=f(x²) and the line tangent to the graph of f at (1, 4) is y=3x+1. Find each of the following.
a. g(1)