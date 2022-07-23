Composition containing sin x Suppose f is differentiable on [−2,2] with f′(0)=3 and f′(1)=5. Let g(x)=f(sin x). Evaluate the following expressions.
c. g'(π)
Composition containing sin x Suppose f is differentiable on [−2,2] with f′(0)=3 and f′(1)=5. Let g(x)=f(sin x). Evaluate the following expressions.
c. g'(π)
The population of the United States (in millions) by decade is given in the table, where t is the number of years after 1910. These data are plotted and fitted with a smooth curve y = p(t) in the figure. <IMAGE><IMAGE>
Estimate the instantaneous rate of growth in 1985.
Use the definition of the derivative to evaluate the following limits.
The population of the United States (in millions) by decade is given in the table, where t is the number of years after 1910. These data are plotted and fitted with a smooth curve y = p(t) in the figure. <IMAGE><IMAGE>
Explain why the average rate of growth from 1950 to 1960 is a good approximation to the (instantaneous) rate of growth in 1955.
{Use of Tech} Beak length The length of the culmen (the upper ridge of a bird’s bill) of a t-week-old Indian spotted owlet is modeled by the function L(t)=11.94 / 1 + 4e^−1.65t, where L is measured in millimeters.
a. Find L′(1) and interpret the meaning of this value.
Composition containing sin x Suppose f is differentiable for all real numbers with f(0)=−3,f(1)=3,f′(0)=3, and f′(1)=5. Let g(x)=sin(πf(x)). Evaluate the following expressions.
b. g'(1)