62–65. {Use of Tech} Graphing f and f'
b. Compute and graph f'.
f(x)=e^−x tan^−1 x on [0,∞)
62–65. {Use of Tech} Graphing f and f'
b. Compute and graph f'.
f(x)=e^−x tan^−1 x on [0,∞)
A bug is moving along the right side of the parabola y=x² at a rate such that its distance from the origin is increasing at 1 cm/min.
b. Use the equation y=x² to find an equation relating dy/dt to dx/dt.
109-112 {Use of Tech} Calculating limits The following limits are the derivatives of a composite function g at a point a.
b. Use the Chain Rule to find each limit. Verify your answer by using a calculator.
21–30. Derivatives
b. Evaluate f'(a) for the given values of a.
f(s) = 4s³+3s; a= -3, -1
Throwing a stone Suppose a stone is thrown vertically upward from the edge of a cliff on Earth with an initial velocity of 32 ft/s from a height of 48 ft above the ground. The height (in feet) of the stone above the ground t seconds after it is thrown is s(t) = -16t²+32t+48.
b. When does the stone reach its highest point?
Product Rule for three functions Assume f, g, and h are differentiable at x.
b. Use the formula in (a) to find d/dx(e^x(x−1)(x+3))