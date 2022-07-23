Tangent Line

A tangent line to a curve at a given point is a straight line that touches the curve at that point and has the same slope as the curve at that point. The slope of the tangent line can be found using the derivative of the function at that point. For the function y = e^x, the derivative is also e^x, which means the slope of the tangent line at any point is equal to the value of the function at that point.