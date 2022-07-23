{Use of Tech} Equations of tangent lines
b. Use a graphing utility to graph the curve and the tangent line on the same set of axes.
y = e^x; a = ln 3
{Use of Tech} Equations of tangent lines
b. Use a graphing utility to graph the curve and the tangent line on the same set of axes.
y = e^x; a = ln 3
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = (f(g(x^m)))^n, where f and g are differentiable for all real numbers and m and n are constants
A line perpendicular to another line or to a tangent line is often called a normal line. Find an equation of the line perpendicular to the line that is tangent to the following curves at the given point P.
y=3x−4; P(1, −1)
{Use of Tech} Equations of tangent lines
Find an equation of the line tangent to the given curve at a.
y = ex; a = ln 3
Use a graphing utility to graph the curve and the tangent line on the same set of axes.
y = 2x2 / (3x - 1); a = 1
Let f(x) = x2 - 6x + 5.
Find the values of x for which the slope of the curve y = f(x) is 0.