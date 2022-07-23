Textbook Question
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = (1 - e0.05x)-1
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Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = (1 - e0.05x)-1
Determining the unknown constant Let f(x) = {2x² if x≤1 ax-2 if x>1. Determine a value of a (if possible) for which f' is continuous at x=1.
Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.
h(x) = (5x7 + 5x)(6x3 + 3x2 + 3)
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = √x+√x+√x
{Use of Tech} Equations of tangent lines
Find an equation of the line tangent to the given curve at a.
y = ex; a = ln 3
{Use of Tech} Equations of tangent lines
b. Use a graphing utility to graph the curve and the tangent line on the same set of axes.
y = −3x²+2; a=1