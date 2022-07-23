Derivatives of inverse functions from a table Use the following tables to determine the indicated derivatives or state that the derivative cannot be determined. <IMAGE>
c. (f^-1)'(1)
Derivatives of inverse functions from a table Use the following tables to determine the indicated derivatives or state that the derivative cannot be determined. <IMAGE>
c. (f^-1)'(1)
{Use of Tech} Spring runoff The flow of a small stream is monitored for 90 days between May 1 and August 1. The total water that flows past a gauging station is given by v(t) = <matrix 2x2> where V is measured in cubic feet and t is measured in days, with t=0 corresponding to May 1.
c. Describe the flow of the stream over the 3-month period. Specifically, when is the flow rate a maximum?
Another way to approximate derivatives is to use the centered difference quotient: f' (a) ≈ f(a+h) - f(a- h) / 2h. Again, consider f(x) = √x.
c. Explain why it is not necessary to use negative values of h in the table of part (b).
62–65. {Use of Tech} Graphing f and f'
c. Verify that the zeros of f' correspond to points at which f has a horizontal tangent line.
f(x)=(sec^−1 x)/x on [1,∞)
Derivatives of sin^n x Calculate the following derivatives using the Product Rule.
c. d/dx (sin⁴ x)
Suppose a stone is thrown vertically upward from the edge of a cliff on Earth with an initial velocity of 19.6 m/s from a height of 24.5 m above the ground. The height (in meters) of the stone above the ground t seconds after it is thrown is s(t) = -4.9t²+19.6t+24.5.
c. What is the height of the stone at the highest point?