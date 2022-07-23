{Use of Tech} The Witch of Agnesi The graph of y = a³ / x²+a², where a is a constant, is called the witch of Agnesi (named after the 18th-century Italian mathematician Maria Agnesi).
b. Plot the function and the tangent line found in part (a).
{Use of Tech} The Witch of Agnesi The graph of y = a³ / x²+a², where a is a constant, is called the witch of Agnesi (named after the 18th-century Italian mathematician Maria Agnesi).
b. Plot the function and the tangent line found in part (a).
Derivatives from a table Use the following table to find the given derivatives. <IMAGE>
d/dx (f(x)g(x)) |x=1
Tangent lines Suppose f(2)=2 and f′(2) =3. Let g(x) = x²f(x) and h(x) = f(x) / x−3.
b. Find an equation of the line tangent to y = h(x) at x=2.
27–76. Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = √f(x), where f is differentiable and nonnegative at x.
Graph the function .
Suppose f(3) = 1 and f′(3) = 4. Let g(x) = x2 + f(x) and h(x) = 3f(x).
Find an equation of the line tangent to y = g(x) at x = 3.