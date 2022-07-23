{Use of Tech} The Witch of Agnesi The graph of y = a³ / x²+a², where a is a constant, is called the witch of Agnesi (named after the 18th-century Italian mathematician Maria Agnesi).
b. Plot the function and the tangent line found in part (a).
{Use of Tech} The Witch of Agnesi The graph of y = a³ / x²+a², where a is a constant, is called the witch of Agnesi (named after the 18th-century Italian mathematician Maria Agnesi).
b. Plot the function and the tangent line found in part (a).
{Use of Tech} The Witch of Agnesi The graph of y = a3 / (x2 + a2), where a is a constant, is called the witch of Agnesi (named after the 18th-century Italian mathematician Maria Agnesi).
Let a = 3 and find an equation of the line tangent to y = 27 / (x2 + 9) at x = 2.
Find an equation of the line tangent to the following curves at the given value of x.
y = 1+2 sin x; x = π/6
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = (p+3)² sin p²
27–76. Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = √f(x), where f is differentiable and nonnegative at x.
Suppose f(3) = 1 and f′(3) = 4. Let g(x) = x2 + f(x) and h(x) = 3f(x).
Find an equation of the line tangent to y = g(x) at x = 3.