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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 53c
Chapter 3, Problem 53c

Where is the function continuous? Differentiable? Use the graph of f in the figure to do the following. <IMAGE>
c. Sketch a graph of f'.

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Step 1: Understand the concepts of continuity and differentiability. A function is continuous at a point if there is no interruption in the graph at that point. A function is differentiable at a point if it has a defined tangent (slope) at that point, meaning the graph is smooth and not sharp or vertical.
Step 2: Analyze the graph of the function f. Look for any points where the graph has breaks, jumps, or vertical asymptotes, as these indicate points of discontinuity. Also, identify any sharp corners or cusps, as these indicate points where the function is not differentiable.
Step 3: Determine the intervals of continuity. Identify the intervals on the x-axis where the graph of f is unbroken and smooth. These intervals represent where the function is continuous.
Step 4: Determine the intervals of differentiability. Identify the intervals on the x-axis where the graph of f is smooth and has no sharp corners or vertical tangents. These intervals represent where the function is differentiable.
Step 5: Sketch the graph of f'. Use the information about differentiability to sketch the derivative f'. The derivative will be defined and smooth over the intervals where f is differentiable. Pay attention to the slopes of f in these intervals to sketch f'.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Continuity

A function is continuous at a point if the limit of the function as it approaches that point equals the function's value at that point. This means there are no breaks, jumps, or holes in the graph of the function. For a function to be continuous over an interval, it must be continuous at every point within that interval.
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Intro to Continuity

Differentiability

A function is differentiable at a point if it has a defined derivative at that point, which implies that the function is smooth and has no sharp corners or vertical tangents. If a function is not continuous at a point, it cannot be differentiable there. Differentiability is a stronger condition than continuity.
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Finding Differentials

Graph of the Derivative

The graph of the derivative, f', represents the slope of the tangent line to the function f at each point. Key features of f' include identifying where f is increasing or decreasing (f' > 0 or f' < 0, respectively) and where f has local maxima or minima (where f' = 0). Sketching f' involves analyzing the original function's behavior, including its critical points and intervals of increase or decrease.
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Graphing The Derivative
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Where is the function continuous? Differentiable? Use the graph of f in the figure to do the following. <IMAGE>

b. Find the values of x in (0, 3) at which f is not differentiable.

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Textbook Question

Calculate the derivative of the following functions.

y = sin(sin(ex))

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Textbook Question

Robert Boyle (1627–1691) found that for a given quantity of gas at a constant temperature, the pressure P (in kPa) and volume V of the gas (in m³) are accurately approximated by the equation V=k/P, where k>0 is constant. Suppose the volume of an expanding gas is increasing at a rate of 0.15 m³/min when the volume V=0.5 m³ and the pressure is P=50 kPa. At what rate is pressure changing at this moment?

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Textbook Question

Evaluate and simplify y'.

x = cos (x−y)

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Textbook Question

Where is the function continuous? Differentiable? Use the graph of f in the figure to do the following. <IMAGE>

a. Find the values of x in (0, 3) at which f is not continuous.

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Textbook Question

A capacitor is a device in an electrical circuit that stores charge. In one particular circuit, the charge on the capacitor Q varies in time as shown in the figure. <IMAGE>

a. At what time is the rate of change of the charge Q' the greatest?

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