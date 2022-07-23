Where is the function continuous? Differentiable? Use the graph of f in the figure to do the following. <IMAGE>
b. Find the values of x in (0, 3) at which f is not differentiable.
Where is the function continuous? Differentiable? Use the graph of f in the figure to do the following. <IMAGE>
b. Find the values of x in (0, 3) at which f is not differentiable.
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = sin(sin(ex))
Robert Boyle (1627–1691) found that for a given quantity of gas at a constant temperature, the pressure P (in kPa) and volume V of the gas (in m³) are accurately approximated by the equation V=k/P, where k>0 is constant. Suppose the volume of an expanding gas is increasing at a rate of 0.15 m³/min when the volume V=0.5 m³ and the pressure is P=50 kPa. At what rate is pressure changing at this moment?
Evaluate and simplify y'.
x = cos (x−y)
Where is the function continuous? Differentiable? Use the graph of f in the figure to do the following. <IMAGE>
a. Find the values of x in (0, 3) at which f is not continuous.
A capacitor is a device in an electrical circuit that stores charge. In one particular circuit, the charge on the capacitor Q varies in time as shown in the figure. <IMAGE>
a. At what time is the rate of change of the charge Q' the greatest?