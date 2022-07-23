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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 53b
Chapter 3, Problem 53b

Where is the function continuous? Differentiable? Use the graph of f in the figure to do the following. <IMAGE>
b. Find the values of x in (0, 3) at which f is not differentiable.

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Step 1: Understand the concepts of continuity and differentiability. A function is continuous at a point if there is no interruption in the graph at that point. A function is differentiable at a point if it has a defined tangent (slope) at that point, meaning the graph is smooth and not sharp or vertical.
Step 2: Analyze the graph of the function f in the interval (0, 3). Look for any points where the graph has breaks, jumps, or holes, as these indicate points of discontinuity. Also, identify any sharp corners or vertical tangents, as these indicate points where the function is not differentiable.
Step 3: Identify any points of discontinuity in the interval (0, 3). If the graph is continuous throughout this interval, then there are no points of discontinuity.
Step 4: Identify any points where the function is not differentiable in the interval (0, 3). These could be points where the graph has sharp turns or vertical tangents.
Step 5: List the values of x in the interval (0, 3) where the function is not differentiable, based on your analysis of the graph.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Continuity

A function is continuous at a point if the limit of the function as it approaches that point equals the function's value at that point. This means there are no breaks, jumps, or holes in the graph of the function at that location. For a function to be continuous over an interval, it must be continuous at every point within that interval.
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Intro to Continuity

Differentiability

A function is differentiable at a point if it has a defined derivative at that point, which means the function must be smooth and not have any sharp corners or vertical tangents. If a function is not continuous at a point, it cannot be differentiable there. Differentiability implies continuity, but the reverse is not necessarily true.
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Finding Differentials

Critical Points

Critical points are values of x where the derivative of a function is either zero or undefined. These points are important for determining where a function may not be differentiable, such as at corners, cusps, or vertical tangents. Identifying critical points helps in analyzing the behavior of the function and understanding its graph.
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Critical Points
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Where is the function continuous? Differentiable? Use the graph of f in the figure to do the following. <IMAGE>

c. Sketch a graph of f'.

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Textbook Question

An angler hooks a trout and begins turning her circular reel at 1.5 rev/s. Assume the radius of the reel (and the fishing line on it) is 2 inches.

a. Let R equal the number of revolutions the angler has turned her reel and suppose L is the amount of line that she has reeled in. Find an equation for L as a function of R.

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Textbook Question

Calculate the derivative of the following functions.

y = sin(sin(ex))

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Textbook Question

Robert Boyle (1627–1691) found that for a given quantity of gas at a constant temperature, the pressure P (in kPa) and volume V of the gas (in m³) are accurately approximated by the equation V=k/P, where k>0 is constant. Suppose the volume of an expanding gas is increasing at a rate of 0.15 m³/min when the volume V=0.5 m³ and the pressure is P=50 kPa. At what rate is pressure changing at this moment?

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Textbook Question

Evaluate and simplify y'.

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Textbook Question

Where is the function continuous? Differentiable? Use the graph of f in the figure to do the following. <IMAGE>

a. Find the values of x in (0, 3) at which f is not continuous.

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