Where is the function continuous? Differentiable? Use the graph of f in the figure to do the following. <IMAGE>
c. Sketch a graph of f'.
Where is the function continuous? Differentiable? Use the graph of f in the figure to do the following. <IMAGE>
c. Sketch a graph of f'.
An angler hooks a trout and begins turning her circular reel at 1.5 rev/s. Assume the radius of the reel (and the fishing line on it) is 2 inches.
a. Let R equal the number of revolutions the angler has turned her reel and suppose L is the amount of line that she has reeled in. Find an equation for L as a function of R.
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = sin(sin(ex))
Robert Boyle (1627–1691) found that for a given quantity of gas at a constant temperature, the pressure P (in kPa) and volume V of the gas (in m³) are accurately approximated by the equation V=k/P, where k>0 is constant. Suppose the volume of an expanding gas is increasing at a rate of 0.15 m³/min when the volume V=0.5 m³ and the pressure is P=50 kPa. At what rate is pressure changing at this moment?
Evaluate and simplify y'.
x = cos (x−y)
Where is the function continuous? Differentiable? Use the graph of f in the figure to do the following. <IMAGE>
a. Find the values of x in (0, 3) at which f is not continuous.