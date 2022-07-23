Shortest ladder A 10-ft-tall fence runs parallel to the wall of a house at a distance of 4 ft. Find the length of the shortest ladder that extends from the ground to the house without touching the fence. Assume the vertical wall of the house and the horizontal ground have infinite extent.
5–7. For each function ƒ and interval [a, b], a graph of ƒ is given along with the secant line that passes though the graph of ƒ at x = a and x = b.
a. Use the graph to make a conjecture about the value(s) of c satisfying the equation (ƒ(b) - ƒ(a)) / (b-a) = ƒ' (c) .
b. Verify your answer to part (a) by solving the equation (ƒ(b) - ƒ(a)) / (b-a) = ƒ' (c) for c.
ƒ(x) = x² / 4 + 1 ; [ -2, 4] <IMAGE>
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Key Concepts
Secant Line
Mean Value Theorem
Derivative
Second Derivative Test Locate the critical points of the following functions. Then use the Second Derivative Test to determine (if possible) whether they correspond to local maxima or local minima.
f(x) = x³ - 13x² - 9x
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→π (cos x +1 ) / (x - π )²
Crankshaft A crank of radius r rotates with an angular frequency w It is connected to a piston by a connecting rod of length L (see figure). The acceleration of the piston varies with the position of the crank according to the function <IMAGE>
a (Θ) = w²r (cos Θ + (r cos2Θ) / L) .
For fixed w , L, and r find the values of Θ, with 0 ≤ Θ ≤ 2π , for which the acceleration of the piston is a maximum and minimum.
Increasing and decreasing functions. Find the intervals on which f is increasing and the intervals on which it is decreasing.
f(x) = (x - 1)²
Sketch the graph of a continuous function ƒ on [0, 4] satisfying the given properties.
ƒ' (x) and ƒ'3 are undefined; ƒ'(2) = 0; has a local maximum at x= 1; ƒ has local minimum at x = 2; and ƒ has an absolute maximum at x= 3; and ƒ has an absolute minimum at x = 4 .