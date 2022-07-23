Acceleration to position Given the following acceleration functions of an object moving along a line, find the position function with the given initial velocity and position.
a(t) = 2 + 3 sin t; v(0) = 1, s(0) = 10
Acceleration to position Given the following acceleration functions of an object moving along a line, find the position function with the given initial velocity and position.
a(t) = 2 + 3 sin t; v(0) = 1, s(0) = 10
Designer functions Sketch the graph of a function f that is continuous on (-∞,∞) and satisfies the following sets of conditions.
f"(x) > 0 on (-∞,-2); f"(-2) = 0; f'(1) = 0; f"(2) = 0; f'(3) = 0; f"(x) > 0 on (4,∞)
23–68. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiation.
∫ (4/x√(x² - 1))dx
Increasing and decreasing functions. Find the intervals on which f is increasing and the intervals on which it is decreasing.
f(x) = √2 sin x- x on [0, 2π]
{Use of Tech} Finding intersection points Use Newton’s method to approximate all the intersection points of the following pairs of curves. Some preliminary graphing or analysis may help in choosing good initial approximations.
y = 4√x and y = x² + 1
Linear approximation Find the linear approximation to the following functions at the given point a.
g(t) = √(2t + 9); a = -4