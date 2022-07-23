Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Applications of the Derivative
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Applications of the DerivativeProblem 4.5.36
Chapter 4, Problem 4.5.36

Covering a marble Imagine a flat-bottomed cylindrical pot with a circular cross section of radius 4. A marble with radius 0 < r < 4 is placed in the bottom of the pot. What is the radius of the marble that requires the most water to cover it completely?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the problem: We need to find the radius of the marble that requires the most water to cover it completely when placed at the bottom of a cylindrical pot with a radius of 4.
Visualize the situation: The marble is a sphere with radius r, and it is placed at the bottom of the cylinder. The water will form a spherical cap over the marble.
Determine the volume of water needed: The volume of water required to cover the marble is the volume of the spherical cap. The formula for the volume of a spherical cap is \( V = \frac{1}{3} \pi h^2 (3R - h) \), where h is the height of the cap and R is the radius of the sphere.
Relate the height of the cap to the radius of the marble: The height h of the cap is related to the radius of the marble r by the formula \( h = R - \sqrt{R^2 - r^2} \). Substitute this into the volume formula.
Maximize the volume: To find the radius r that requires the most water, take the derivative of the volume with respect to r, set it equal to zero, and solve for r. This will give the critical points, and you can determine which one maximizes the volume.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
6m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Volume of a Cylinder

The volume of a cylinder is calculated using the formula V = πr²h, where r is the radius of the base and h is the height. In this context, the cylindrical pot's volume will help determine how much water is needed to cover the marble. Understanding this formula is essential for calculating the water volume required based on the marble's radius.
Recommended video:
08:29
Example 5: Packaging Design

Volume of a Sphere

The volume of a sphere is given by the formula V = (4/3)πr³, where r is the radius of the sphere. This concept is crucial for determining the volume of the marble, which directly affects how much water is needed to cover it. Knowing how to apply this formula allows for the calculation of the marble's volume based on its radius.
Recommended video:
08:29
Example 5: Packaging Design

Optimization

Optimization in calculus involves finding the maximum or minimum values of a function. In this problem, we need to determine the radius of the marble that maximizes the volume of water needed to cover it. This requires setting up a function that relates the marble's radius to the water volume and using techniques such as differentiation to find the optimal radius.
Recommended video:
10:13
Intro to Applied Optimization: Maximizing Area
Related Practice
Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Finding intersection points Use Newton’s method to approximate all the intersection points of the following pairs of curves. Some preliminary graphing or analysis may help in choosing good initial approximations.


y = sin x and y = x/2

255
views
Textbook Question

Finding antiderivatives. Find all the antiderivatives of the following functions. Check your work by taking derivatives.


ƒ(x) = 2 sinx + 1

68
views
Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Tumor size In a study conducted at Dartmouth College, mice with a particular type of cancerous tumor were treated with the chemotherapy drug Cisplatin. If the volume of one of these tumors at the time of treatment is V₀, then the volume of the tumor t days after treatment is modeled by the function V(t) = V₀ (0.99e⁻⁰·¹²¹⁶ᵗ + 0.01e⁰·²³⁹ᵗ). (Source: Undergraduate Mathematics for the Life Sciences, MAA Notes No. 81, 2013)


Plot a graph of y = 0.99e⁻⁰·¹²¹⁶ᵗ + 0.01e⁰·²³⁹ᵗ, for 0 ≤ t ≤ 16, and describe the tumor size over time. Use Newton’s method to determine when the tumor decreases to half of its original size.

192
views
Textbook Question

Differentials Consider the following functions and express the relationship between a small change in x and the corresponding change in y in the form dy = f'(x)dx.


f(x) = 2 - a cos x, a constant

245
views
Textbook Question

Mean Value Theorem and the police A state patrol officer saw a car start from rest at a highway on-ramp. She radioed ahead to a patrol officer 30 mi along the highway. When the car reached the location of the second officer 28 min later, it was clocked going 60 mi/hr. The driver of the car was given a ticket for exceeding the 60-mi/hr speed limit. Why can the officer conclude that the driver exceeded the speed limit?

311
views
Textbook Question

Closest point on a curve What point on the parabola y = 1 - x² is closest to the point (1, 1)?

303
views