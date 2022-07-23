Textbook Question
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→ -1 (x³ - x² - 5x - 3)/(x⁴ + 2x³ - x² -4x -2)
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17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→ -1 (x³ - x² - 5x - 3)/(x⁴ + 2x³ - x² -4x -2)
13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
a. Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
x⁴+y⁴ = 2;(1,−1)
Sketch the graph of a function continuous on the given interval that satisfies the following conditions.
ƒ is continuous on the interval [-4, 4] ; f'(x) = 0 for x = -2, 0, and 3; ƒ has an absolute minimum at x = 3; ƒ has a local minimum at x = -2 ; ƒ has a local maximum at x = 0; ƒ has an absolute maximum at x = -4.