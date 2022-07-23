Minimum sum Find positive numbers x and y satisfying the equation xy = 12 such that the sum 2x + y is as small as possible.
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→ π/2⁻ (tanx ) / (3 / (2x - π))
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Key Concepts
Limits
L'Hôpital's Rule
Tangent Function
If F(x) = x² - 3x + C and F (-1) = 4 , what is the value of C?
Maximum-volume cone A cone is constructed by cutting a sector from a circular sheet of metal with radius 20. The cut sheet is then folded up and welded (see figure). Find the radius and height of the cone with maximum volume that can be formed in this way. <IMAGE>
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→ -1 (x³ - x² - 5x - 3)/(x⁴ + 2x³ - x² -4x -2)
Differentials Consider the following functions and express the relationship between a small change in x and the corresponding change in y in the form dy = f'(x)dx.
f(x) = (x+4)/(4-x)
13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.
a. Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
x⁴+y⁴ = 2;(1,−1)