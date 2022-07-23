Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. F(x) = x³ - 4x + 100 and G(x) = x³ - 4x - 100 are antiderivatives of the same function.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. F(x) = x³ - 4x + 100 and G(x) = x³ - 4x - 100 are antiderivatives of the same function.
Folded boxes
a. Squares with sides of length x are cut out of each corner of a rectangular piece of cardboard measuring 5 ft by 8 ft. The resulting piece of cardboard is then folded into a box without a lid. Find the volume of the largest box that can be formed in this way.
Optimal soda can
a. Classical problem Find the radius and height of a cylindrical soda can with a volume of 354 cm³ that minimize the surface area.
Optimal popcorn box A small popcorn box is created from a 12" x 12" sheet of paperboard by first cutting out four shaded rectangles, each of length x and width x/2 (see figure). The remaining paperboard is folded along the solid lines to form a box. What dimensions of the box maximize the volume of the box? <IMAGE>
Maximizing profit Suppose a tour guide has a bus that holds a maximum of 100 people. Assume his profit (in dollars) for taking people on a city tour is P(n) = n(50 - 0.5n) - 100. (Although P is defined only for positive integers, treat it as a continuous function.)
a. How many people should the guide take on a tour to maximize the profit?
Suppose the objective function P= xy is subject to the constraint 10x + y = 100, where x and y are real numbers.
a. Eliminate the variable y from the objective function so that P is expressed as a function of one variable x.