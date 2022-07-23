Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. F(x) = x³ - 4x + 100 and G(x) = x³ - 4x - 100 are antiderivatives of the same function.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. F(x) = x³ - 4x + 100 and G(x) = x³ - 4x - 100 are antiderivatives of the same function.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. The function f(x) = √x has a local maximum on the interval [0,∞).
Maximizing profit Suppose a tour guide has a bus that holds a maximum of 100 people. Assume his profit (in dollars) for taking people on a city tour is P(n) = n(50 - 0.5n) - 100. (Although P is defined only for positive integers, treat it as a continuous function.)
a. How many people should the guide take on a tour to maximize the profit?
Values of related functions Suppose f is differentiable on (-∞,∞) and assume it has a local extreme value at the point x = 2, where f(2) = 0. Let g(x) = xf(x) + 1 and let h(x) = xf(x) + x +1, for all values of x.
a. Evaluate g(2), h(2), g'(2), and h'(2).
Population models The population of a species is given by the function P(t) = Kt²/(t² + b) , where t ≥ 0 is measured in years and K and b are positive real numbers.
a. With K = 300 and b = 30, what is lim_t→∞ P(t), the carrying capacity of the population?
Suppose the objective function P= xy is subject to the constraint 10x + y = 100, where x and y are real numbers.
a. Eliminate the variable y from the objective function so that P is expressed as a function of one variable x.