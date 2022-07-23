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Ch. 4 - Applications of the Derivative
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Applications of the DerivativeProblem 4.4.7a
Chapter 4, Problem 4.4.7a

Sketch a graph of a function f with the following properties.


f' < 0 and f" < 0, for x < 3

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the given conditions: f'(x) < 0 implies the function f is decreasing, and f''(x) < 0 implies the function is concave down for x < 3.
Start by sketching the graph for x < 3. Since f'(x) < 0, the graph should slope downward as x approaches 3. This indicates a decreasing function.
Next, incorporate the concavity condition f''(x) < 0. Concave down means the graph curves downward, resembling a 'frown' shape. Ensure the graph bends downward as it decreases.
Choose a point at x = 3 to mark the boundary where the given conditions apply. The behavior of the graph beyond x = 3 is not specified, so focus only on the region x < 3.
Label the axes and ensure the graph visually represents both decreasing behavior and concave down curvature for x < 3. This completes the sketch based on the given properties.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

First Derivative Test

The first derivative of a function, denoted as f', indicates the slope of the tangent line to the graph at any point. If f' < 0, the function is decreasing in that interval. Understanding this concept is crucial for sketching the graph, as it informs us that the function is moving downward for x < 3.
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The First Derivative Test: Finding Local Extrema

Second Derivative Test

The second derivative, denoted as f'', provides information about the concavity of the function. If f'' < 0, the function is concave down, meaning that the slope of the tangent line is decreasing. This concept is essential for determining the curvature of the graph, indicating that the function is bending downwards for x < 3.
Recommended video:
06:02
The Second Derivative Test: Finding Local Extrema

Graph Behavior

Understanding how the first and second derivatives affect the graph's behavior is key to sketching it accurately. With f' < 0 and f'' < 0 for x < 3, the graph will not only be decreasing but also concave down, suggesting a continuous downward slope that becomes steeper as x approaches 3. This overall behavior shapes the visual representation of the function.
Recommended video:
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Graphing The Derivative
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.


a. The function f(x) = √x has a local maximum on the interval [0,∞).

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Textbook Question

Values of related functions Suppose f is differentiable on (-∞,∞) and assume it has a local extreme value at the point x = 2, where f(2) = 0. Let g(x) = xf(x) + 1 and let h(x) = xf(x) + x +1, for all values of x.


a. Evaluate g(2), h(2), g'(2), and h'(2).

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Textbook Question

Do dogs know calculus? A mathematician stands on a beach with his dog at point A. He throws a tennis ball so that it hits the water at point B. The dog, wanting to get to the tennis ball as quickly as possible, runs along the straight beach line to point D and then swims from point D to point B to retrieve his ball. Assume C is the point on the edge of the beach closest to the tennis ball (see figure). <IMAGE>



a. Assume the dog runs at speed r and swims at speed s, where r > s and both are measured in meters per second. Also assume the lengths of BC, CD, and AC are x, y, and z, respectively. Find a function T(y) representing the total time it takes for the dog to get to the ball. 

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Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Investment problem A one-time investment of \(2500 is deposited in a 5-year savings account paying a fixed annual interest rate r, with monthly compounding. The amount of money in the account after 5 years is a(r) = 2500(1 + r/12)⁶⁰. 


a. Use Newton’s method to find the value of r if the goal is to have \)3200 in the account after 5 years.

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Textbook Question

Two poles of heights m and n are separated by a horizontal distance d. A rope is stretched from the top of one pole to the ground and then to the top of the other pole. Show that the configuration that requires the least amount of rope occurs when Θ₁ = Θ₂ (see figure). <IMAGE>

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Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Fixed points of quadratics and quartics Let f(x) = ax(1 -x), where a is a real number and 0 ≤ a ≤ 1. Recall that the fixed point of a function is a value of x such that f(x) = x (Exercises 48–51). 


a. Without using a calculator, find the values of a, with 0 ≤ a ≤ 4, such that f  has a fixed point. Give the fixed point in terms of a. 

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