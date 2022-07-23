Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. The function f(x) = √x has a local maximum on the interval [0,∞).
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. The function f(x) = √x has a local maximum on the interval [0,∞).
Values of related functions Suppose f is differentiable on (-∞,∞) and assume it has a local extreme value at the point x = 2, where f(2) = 0. Let g(x) = xf(x) + 1 and let h(x) = xf(x) + x +1, for all values of x.
a. Evaluate g(2), h(2), g'(2), and h'(2).
Do dogs know calculus? A mathematician stands on a beach with his dog at point A. He throws a tennis ball so that it hits the water at point B. The dog, wanting to get to the tennis ball as quickly as possible, runs along the straight beach line to point D and then swims from point D to point B to retrieve his ball. Assume C is the point on the edge of the beach closest to the tennis ball (see figure). <IMAGE>
a. Assume the dog runs at speed r and swims at speed s, where r > s and both are measured in meters per second. Also assume the lengths of BC, CD, and AC are x, y, and z, respectively. Find a function T(y) representing the total time it takes for the dog to get to the ball.
{Use of Tech} Investment problem A one-time investment of \(2500 is deposited in a 5-year savings account paying a fixed annual interest rate r, with monthly compounding. The amount of money in the account after 5 years is a(r) = 2500(1 + r/12)⁶⁰.
a. Use Newton’s method to find the value of r if the goal is to have \)3200 in the account after 5 years.
Two poles of heights m and n are separated by a horizontal distance d. A rope is stretched from the top of one pole to the ground and then to the top of the other pole. Show that the configuration that requires the least amount of rope occurs when Θ₁ = Θ₂ (see figure). <IMAGE>
{Use of Tech} Fixed points of quadratics and quartics Let f(x) = ax(1 -x), where a is a real number and 0 ≤ a ≤ 1. Recall that the fixed point of a function is a value of x such that f(x) = x (Exercises 48–51).
a. Without using a calculator, find the values of a, with 0 ≤ a ≤ 4, such that f has a fixed point. Give the fixed point in terms of a.