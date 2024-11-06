If we look at the graph of a function from left to right, we know that a function is increasing if it goes up and decreasing if it goes down. But we won't always be given the graph of a function, and we still need to be able to determine where a function is increasing or decreasing just based on the function itself. And that's exactly what I'm going to show you how to do here, find where a function is increasing or decreasing by actually just using its derivative. I'm also going to walk you through a really common problem type that you're going to encounter step by step. So, let's go ahead and get started.

Now looking at the graph of our function here, if I look where my function is increasing and draw some tangent lines, I can see that the slope of these tangent lines is positive. Then where my function is decreasing, the slope of these tangent lines becomes negative. Now by this point, we know all too well that the slope of a tangent line is just the derivative. So where my function is increasing, my derivative is positive. Positive.

We can see that it's above the x-axis here. And where my function is decreasing, my derivative is negative. So if I don't have any graphs at all, then I know that my function is increasing or decreasing based on the sign of its derivative. So in this problem, we're specifically asked to determine if a function is increasing or decreasing at these specific values of x, x equals 0 and x equals 5. And we can do that by finding the sign of the derivative at each of these points.

So let's start here by just finding the derivative of our function. Here we have the function f(x)=−x2+4x+5. So finding my derivative here using the power rule, f′(x)=−2x+4. Now in order to find the sign of my derivative for these individual points, I just need to plug them in. So f′(0)=−2⋅0+4, which gives me a positive 4.

Now I don't actually care what this value is. I just care about the sign of it. Now since this is a positive 4, whenever the derivative is positive, that tells me that my function is increasing there. So I know that my function is increasing at x equals 0 because at that point, the derivative is positive. So let's go ahead and plug in 5 to our derivative as well.

Now plugging 5 in f′(5)=−2⋅5+4. This gives me negative 6. Now again here, I just care about the sign of this value. This is negative, and when your derivative is negative, you know that there your function is decreasing. So we know that our function is decreasing at x equals 5.

For specific values of x, determine where your function is increasing or decreasing based on the sign of the derivative at that point. If it's positive, then you know your function is increasing. If the sign of your derivative is negative, your function is decreasing. Now this was for specific values of x, but a more common thing that you'll actually be asked is to determine entire intervals for which a function is increasing or decreasing, and we're gonna walk through that together. Now we're gonna follow a super similar process to what we did up here just with a slightly different structure.

So let's take a look at our example here. We're going to be working with the same exact function, that's negative x squared plus 4x plus 5, And the very first thing that we want to do here when determining the intervals for which our function is increasing or decreasing is actually finding the critical points of that function. Now remember that the critical points are where the derivative of your function is either equal to 0 or does not exist. Now we actually already found our derivative up above. We saw that fprime(x)=−2x+4.

Now since this is a basic polynomial function, I know that there's nowhere where this derivative won't exist. So I can find critical points by just setting this equal to 0. Now solving for x here subtracting 4 on both sides, I get negative 2x equals negative 4. Then dividing both sides by negative 2, I get x equals 2. So I only have a one critical point at x equals negative 2.

So I'm done with step 1, and we can move on to step 2. This is where we're actually going to determine what these intervals that we're talking about are, and we're going to determine those intervals using what's called a sign chart. Now a sign chart is literally just a number line, and we're going to create this number line, create these intervals on our number line using our critical points that we just found in step 1. Now we only have a one critical point here, x equals 2, and I'm gonna go ahead and mark that on my sign chart 2, and that then splits my sign chart into 2 intervals, from negative infinity until I reach that 2 and then from 2 on to infinity. Now note that these are open intervals.

Our critical point is not going to be included in either interval. Once we have these intervals, we want to determine if our function is increasing or decreasing over each of them. And we can do that by plugging a value from each interval into our derivative. Now this is the exact same thing that we did up above, plug specific values into our derivative and take a look at the sign. So we want to do the same thing here.

The only difference is we now have to choose what those values are. Now when you're choosing these sorts of test values, you really just want to choose them so that it makes it easy to actually plug back into your derivative. It doesn't actually matter what they are. They can be any value within this interval. Now from negative infinity to 2, I'm gonna go ahead and choose 0.

That's usually a safe bet. And then from 2 to infinity, I'm gonna go ahead and choose 5. Remember, I can choose any value here. Now from here, we just want to plug these values into our derivative. So I want to find f′(0) and f′(5).

But I actually already plugged these values into my derivative up above. Remember that f′(0)=4 was positive and f′(5)=−6 was negative. So since I already have that here, that's positive 4 and negative 6. In the same way that up above, we only cared about the sign of these values, the same thing is true here. See, if our value is positive, like it is right here when x is equal to 0, we then know that our function is increasing on that entire interval.

So based on that value being positive, based on our derivative being positive here, we know that our function is increasing on this entire interval from negative infinity to 2. Now you may be wondering why this is for the whole interval and not just for that one single value that we plugged in. And that's because when we created our sine intervals using our critical points, we already took care of that. And this means that every single value, no matter what value I choose, if I plug it into my derivative, it's going to give me a positive value because my function is increasing on that entire interval. So let's take a look at f′(5).

We saw that here our derivative was negative. And when our derivative is negative, that tells us then that our function is decreasing again on that entire interval. So we know that our function is decreasing from 2 to infinity, and that's all there is to it. In order to determine where a function is increasing or decreasing, the first thing you want to do is find your critical points. Then you want to make a sign chart and find those intervals based on those critical points you found.

From there, you can choose a test value inside each interval. Plug that into your derivative. If your derivative there is positive, your function is increasing. If it's negative, your function is decreasing. So now that we know how to determine the intervals for which a function is increasing or decreasing, let's continue getting practice with it.

I'll see you in the next video.