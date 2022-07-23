Shipping crates A square-based, box-shaped shipping crate is designed to have a volume of 16 ft³. The material used to make the base costs twice as much (per square foot) as the material in the sides, and the material used to make the top costs half as much (per square foot) as the material in the sides. What are the dimensions of the crate that minimize the cost of materials?
Snell’s Law Suppose a light source at A is in a medium in which light travels at a speed v₁ and that point B is in a medium in which light travels at a speed v₂ (see figure). Using Fermat’s Principle, which states that light travels along the path that requires the minimum travel time (Exercise 55), show that the path taken between points A and B satisfies (sinΘ₁/v₁ = (sin Θ₂) /v₂ . <IMAGE>
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Key Concepts
Fermat's Principle
Snell's Law
Refraction
{Use of Tech} Special curves The following classical curves have been studied by generations of mathematicians. Use analytical methods (including implicit differentiation) and a graphing utility to graph the curves. Include as much detail as possible.
x³ + y³ = 3xy (Folium of Descartes)
Differentials Consider the following functions and express the relationship between a small change in x and the corresponding change in y in the form dy = f'(x)dx.
f(x) = sin⁻¹ x
Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→ 1 (x² + 2x) / (x +3)
23–68. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiation.
∫ (sec² x - 1) dx
Second Derivative Test Locate the critical points of the following functions. Then use the Second Derivative Test to determine (if possible) whether they correspond to local maxima or local minima.
f(x) = eˣ(x - 2)²