Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Applications of the Derivative
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Applications of the DerivativeProblem 4.5.21
Chapter 4, Problem 4.5.21

Shipping crates A square-based, box-shaped shipping crate is designed to have a volume of 16 ft³. The material used to make the base costs twice as much (per square foot) as the material in the sides, and the material used to make the top costs half as much (per square foot) as the material in the sides. What are the dimensions of the crate that minimize the cost of materials?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Define the variables: Let x be the side length of the square base and h be the height of the crate. The volume constraint is given by the equation V = x^2 * h = 16 ft³.
Express the height h in terms of x using the volume constraint: h = 16 / x^2.
Set up the cost function: Let C_base, C_side, and C_top be the costs per square foot for the base, sides, and top, respectively. Given that C_base = 2 * C_side and C_top = 0.5 * C_side, the total cost function is C = 2 * C_side * x^2 + 4 * C_side * x * h + 0.5 * C_side * x^2.
Substitute h from step 2 into the cost function: C = 2 * C_side * x^2 + 4 * C_side * x * (16 / x^2) + 0.5 * C_side * x^2. Simplify this expression to find C in terms of x.
Differentiate the cost function with respect to x, set the derivative equal to zero, and solve for x to find the critical points. Use the second derivative test or analyze the behavior of the cost function to determine which critical point minimizes the cost.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
8m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Volume of a Box

The volume of a box is calculated by multiplying its length, width, and height. For a square-based crate, the volume formula simplifies to V = x²h, where x is the length of a side of the base and h is the height. Understanding how to express the volume in terms of the dimensions is crucial for setting up the problem correctly.
Recommended video:
08:29
Example 5: Packaging Design

Cost Function

The cost function represents the total cost of materials used in constructing the crate. It is derived from the areas of the base, sides, and top, each multiplied by their respective costs per square foot. Formulating this function accurately is essential for determining the dimensions that minimize the overall cost.
Recommended video:
06:21
Properties of Functions

Optimization Techniques

Optimization techniques, such as finding critical points using derivatives, are used to minimize or maximize functions. In this context, applying calculus to the cost function allows us to find the dimensions of the crate that yield the lowest cost. Understanding how to differentiate and analyze these functions is key to solving the problem.
Recommended video:
10:13
Intro to Applied Optimization: Maximizing Area
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Velocity to position Given the following velocity functions of an object moving along a line, find the position function with the given initial position.


v(t) = 2√t; s(0) = 1

76
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.

lim_x→π/2⁻ (π - 2x) tan x  

164
views
Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Special curves The following classical curves have been studied by generations of mathematicians. Use analytical methods (including implicit differentiation) and a graphing utility to graph the curves. Include as much detail as possible.


x³ + y³ = 3xy (Folium of Descartes)

162
views
Textbook Question

Differentials Consider the following functions and express the relationship between a small change in x and the corresponding change in y in the form dy = f'(x)dx.


f(x) = sin⁻¹ x

220
views
Textbook Question

Snell’s Law Suppose a light source at A is in a medium in which light travels at a speed v₁ and that point B is in a medium in which light travels at a speed v₂ (see figure). Using Fermat’s Principle, which states that light travels along the path that requires the minimum travel time (Exercise 55), show that the path taken between points A and B satisfies (sinΘ₁/v₁ = (sin Θ₂) /v₂ . <IMAGE>

291
views
Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Finding roots with Newton’s method For the given function f and initial approximation x₀, use Newton’s method to approximate a root of f. Stop calculating approximations when two successive approximations agree to five digits to the right of the decimal point after rounding. Show your work by making a table similar to that in Example 1.


f(x) = sin x + x - 1; x₀ = 0.5

205
views