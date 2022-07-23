Velocity to position Given the following velocity functions of an object moving along a line, find the position function with the given initial position.
v(t) = 2√t; s(0) = 1
Velocity to position Given the following velocity functions of an object moving along a line, find the position function with the given initial position.
v(t) = 2√t; s(0) = 1
Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→π/2⁻ (π - 2x) tan x
{Use of Tech} Special curves The following classical curves have been studied by generations of mathematicians. Use analytical methods (including implicit differentiation) and a graphing utility to graph the curves. Include as much detail as possible.
x³ + y³ = 3xy (Folium of Descartes)
Differentials Consider the following functions and express the relationship between a small change in x and the corresponding change in y in the form dy = f'(x)dx.
f(x) = sin⁻¹ x
Snell’s Law Suppose a light source at A is in a medium in which light travels at a speed v₁ and that point B is in a medium in which light travels at a speed v₂ (see figure). Using Fermat’s Principle, which states that light travels along the path that requires the minimum travel time (Exercise 55), show that the path taken between points A and B satisfies (sinΘ₁/v₁ = (sin Θ₂) /v₂ . <IMAGE>
{Use of Tech} Finding roots with Newton’s method For the given function f and initial approximation x₀, use Newton’s method to approximate a root of f. Stop calculating approximations when two successive approximations agree to five digits to the right of the decimal point after rounding. Show your work by making a table similar to that in Example 1.
f(x) = sin x + x - 1; x₀ = 0.5