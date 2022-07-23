Tangent Line

The tangent line to a function at a given point is a straight line that touches the function at that point and has the same slope as the function at that point. It is represented by the equation y = f'(a)(x - a) + f(a), where 'a' is the point of tangency. The tangent line is essential for linear approximation, as it provides the best linear estimate of the function's behavior near 'a'.