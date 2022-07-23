{Use of Tech} Finding intersection points Use Newton’s method to approximate all the intersection points of the following pairs of curves. Some preliminary graphing or analysis may help in choosing good initial approximations.
y = 1/x and y = 4 - x²
{Use of Tech} Finding intersection points Use Newton’s method to approximate all the intersection points of the following pairs of curves. Some preliminary graphing or analysis may help in choosing good initial approximations.
y = 1/x and y = 4 - x²
Finding antiderivatives. Find all the antiderivatives of the following functions. Check your work by taking derivatives.
g(s) = 1 / (s² + 1)
Maximum-area rectangles Of all rectangles with a perimeter of 10, which one has the maximum area? (Give the dimensions.)
Graphing functions Use the guidelines of this section to make a complete graph of f.
f(x) = e⁻ˣ²/₂
Absolute maxima and minima Determine the location and value of the absolute extreme values of ƒ on the given interval, if they exist.
ƒ(x) = x/(x²+9)⁵ on [-2,2]
{Use of Tech} Finding roots with Newton’s method For the given function f and initial approximation x₀, use Newton’s method to approximate a root of f. Stop calculating approximations when two successive approximations agree to five digits to the right of the decimal point after rounding. Show your work by making a table similar to that in Example 1.
f(x) = x² - 10; x₀ = 3