17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→π/2⁻ (π/2 - x) sec x
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→π/2⁻ (π/2 - x) sec x
Let ƒ(x) = 2x³ - 6x² + 4x. Use Newton’s method to find x₁ given that x₀ = 1.4. Use the graph of f (see figure) and an appropriate tangent line to illustrate how x₁ is obtained from x₀ . <IMAGE>
{Use of Tech} Finding intersection points Use Newton’s method to approximate all the intersection points of the following pairs of curves. Some preliminary graphing or analysis may help in choosing good initial approximations.
y = 1/x and y = 4 - x²
Suppose f is differentiable on (-∞,∞), f(1) = 2, and f'(1) = 3. Find the linear approximation to f at x = 1 and use it to approximate f (1.1).
Maximum-area rectangles Of all rectangles with a perimeter of 10, which one has the maximum area? (Give the dimensions.)
Graphing functions Use the guidelines of this section to make a complete graph of f.
f(x) = e⁻ˣ²/₂