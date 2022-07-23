Graphing functions Use the guidelines of this section to make a complete graph of f.
f(x) = x⁴ + 4x³
Graphing functions Use the guidelines of this section to make a complete graph of f.
f(x) = x⁴ + 4x³
23–68. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiation.
∫ ((1 + √x)/x)dx
{Use of Tech} Fixed points An important question about many functions concerns the existence and location of fixed points. A fixed point of f is a value of x that satisfies the equation f(x) = x; it corresponds to a point at which the graph of f intersects the line y = x. Find all the fixed points of the following functions. Use preliminary analysis and graphing to determine good initial approximations.
f(x) = cos x
Differentials Consider the following functions and express the relationship between a small change in x and the corresponding change in y in the form dy = f'(x)dx.
f(x) = sin² x
Sketch a continuous function f on some interval that has the properties described. Answers will vary.
The function f satisfies f'(-2) = 2, f'(0) = 0, f'(1) = -3 and f'(4) = 1.
Suppose f is differentiable on (-∞,∞) and f(5.01) - f(5) = 0.25.Use linear approximation to estimate the value of f'(5).