Find the height h, radius r, and volume of a right circular cylinder with maximum volume that is inscribed in a sphere of radius R.
Travel costs A simple model for travel costs involves the cost of gasoline and the cost of a driver. Specifically, assume gasoline costs \(p/gallon and the vehicle gets g miles per gallon. Also assume the driver earns \)w/hour.
e. Should the optimal speed be increased or decreased (compared with part (d)) if L is increased from 400 mi to 500 mi? Explain.
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Key Concepts
Cost Function
Marginal Cost
Optimal Speed
First Derivative Test
a. Locate the critical points of f.
b. Use the First Derivative Test to locate the local maximum and minimum values.
c. Identify the absolute maximum and minimum values of the function on the given interval (when they exist).
f(x) = x²/(x² - 1) on [-4,4]
First Derivative Test
a. Locate the critical points of f.
b. Use the First Derivative Test to locate the local maximum and minimum values.
c. Identify the absolute maximum and minimum values of the function on the given interval (when they exist).
f(x) = 2x⁵ - 5x⁴ - 10x³ + 4 on [-2,4]
Mean Value Theorem The population of a culture of cells grows according to the function P(t) = 100t / t+1, where t ≥ 0 is measured in weeks.
a. What is the average rate of change in the population over the interval [0, 8]?
First Derivative Test
a. Locate the critical points of f.
b. Use the First Derivative Test to locate the local maximum and minimum values.
c. Identify the absolute maximum and minimum values of the function on the given interval (when they exist).
f(x) = x√(4 - x²) on [-2,2]
Travel costs A simple model for travel costs involves the cost of gasoline and the cost of a driver. Specifically, assume gasoline costs \(p/gallon and the vehicle gets g miles per gallon. Also assume the driver earns \)w/hour.
b. At what speed does the gas mileage function have its maximum?