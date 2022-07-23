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Ch. 4 - Applications of the Derivative
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Applications of the DerivativeProblem 4.4.77
Chapter 4, Problem 4.4.77

{Use of Tech} Special curves The following classical curves have been studied by generations of mathematicians. Use analytical methods (including implicit differentiation) and a graphing utility to graph the curves. Include as much detail as possible.


x⁴ - x² + y² = 0 (Figure-8 curve)

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Start by understanding the equation of the curve: \(x^4 - x^2 + y^2 = 0\). This is known as the Figure-8 curve due to its shape.
To analyze the curve, we can use implicit differentiation. Differentiate both sides of the equation with respect to \(x\). Remember that \(y\) is a function of \(x\), so when differentiating \(y^2\), apply the chain rule.
The differentiation of \(x^4\) with respect to \(x\) is \(4x^3\), and the differentiation of \(-x^2\) is \(-2x\). For \(y^2\), use the chain rule: \(2y \frac{dy}{dx}\). Set the derivative of the entire equation to zero: \(4x^3 - 2x + 2y \frac{dy}{dx} = 0\).
Solve for \(\frac{dy}{dx}\) to find the slope of the tangent line at any point on the curve. Rearrange the equation to isolate \(\frac{dy}{dx}\): \(\frac{dy}{dx} = \frac{2x - 4x^3}{2y}\). This gives the rate of change of \(y\) with respect to \(x\).
Use a graphing utility to plot the curve \(x^4 - x^2 + y^2 = 0\). Observe the symmetry and the figure-8 shape. Analyze the behavior of the curve at critical points, such as where \(x = 0\) or \(y = 0\), to understand its structure and features.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Implicit Differentiation

Implicit differentiation is a technique used to find the derivative of a function defined implicitly by an equation involving both x and y. Instead of solving for y explicitly, we differentiate both sides of the equation with respect to x, applying the chain rule when differentiating y terms. This method is particularly useful for curves that cannot be easily expressed as y = f(x).
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Finding The Implicit Derivative

Graphing Utility

A graphing utility is a software tool or calculator that allows users to visualize mathematical functions and equations. It can plot curves, analyze their properties, and provide insights into their behavior. For the given equation, a graphing utility can help illustrate the shape of the figure-8 curve, making it easier to understand its characteristics and intersections.
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Graphing The Derivative

Classical Curves

Classical curves refer to well-studied mathematical shapes that have significant historical and theoretical importance, such as conics, cycloids, and the figure-8 curve. These curves often arise in various fields of mathematics and physics, and their properties, such as symmetry and continuity, are essential for understanding their behavior. The figure-8 curve, defined by the equation x⁴ - x² + y² = 0, is an example of a classical curve that exhibits interesting geometric features.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Graphing functions Use the guidelines of this section to make a complete graph of f.


f(x) = e⁻ˣ²/₂

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Textbook Question

Absolute maxima and minima Determine the location and value of the absolute extreme values of ƒ on the given interval, if they exist.


ƒ(x) = x/(x²+9)⁵ on [-2,2]

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Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Finding roots with Newton’s method For the given function f and initial approximation x₀, use Newton’s method to approximate a root of f. Stop calculating approximations when two successive approximations agree to five digits to the right of the decimal point after rounding. Show your work by making a table similar to that in Example 1.


f(x) = x² - 10; x₀ = 3

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Textbook Question

Locating critical points Find the critical points of the following functions. Assume a is a nonzero constant.


ƒ(x) = 3x³ + 3x² / 2 - 2x

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Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Finding roots with Newton’s method For the given function f and initial approximation x₀, use Newton’s method to approximate a root of f. Stop calculating approximations when two successive approximations agree to five digits to the right of the decimal point after rounding. Show your work by making a table similar to that in Example 1.


f(x) = x ln (x + 1) -1 ; x₀ = 1.7

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Textbook Question

Absolute maxima and minima Determine the location and value of the absolute extreme values of ƒ on the given interval, if they exist.


ƒ(x) = (4x³/3) + 5x² - 6x on [0,5]

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