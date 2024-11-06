Throughout this chapter, we've learned a ton of information about a function's first and second derivative and how that gives us information about a function's graph, like where it's increasing or decreasing, where it's concave up or down, and even the locations of local maxima and local minima. So we can use all of that information along with our basic knowledge of graphing in order to actually sketch the graph of a function, and that's exactly what we're going to do here. Now, this can be a bit of a tedious and time-consuming process, but you already have all of the knowledge that you need to be able to graph a function based on its first and second derivative. And I'm going to be here to walk you through this step by step. So let's go ahead and get started.

Now here, we're tasked with sketching the graph of \( f(x) = x^3 - 3x^2 + 4 \). Now our first four steps here are just going to focus on the basics of graphing before we get into our first and second derivative. Now starting with our domain here, the domain of our function, because this is a basic polynomial function, I know that my domain is all real numbers. I have no domain restrictions, so my domain goes from negative infinity to positive infinity. Now for our x and y intercepts here, remember that in order to determine the x intercepts of a function, I just need to set that function equal to 0.

Now when working with a polynomial function such as this one, it's going to be helpful at this point to have your function factored. Now if you need a refresher on factoring, feel free to look back at earlier videos. Now for this factored polynomial function, we end up with \( (x - 2)^2 \times (x + 1) \). Setting this equal to 0 means that I can set each of these individual factors equal to 0. So starting with that \( x - 2 \), if I set that equal to 0 and add 2 to both sides, I get \( x = 2 \).

Then if I take \( x - 1 \), set that equal to 0, this will result in \( x = -1 \). So I have my 2 x intercepts, and I can go ahead and plot them on my graph over here. \( x = 2 \), and \( x = -1 \). Now for my y intercept, we just want to plug 0 into our function and solve. These first two terms end up going away.

They're just 0. So we're just left with a y intercept of 4, which, again, I can go ahead and plot on my graph here on my y axis. So I have all of my intercepts there. Let's move on to step 3, finding any asymptotes. Now, because again, this is a basic polynomial function, it does not have any asymptotes.

We don't have to worry about this step. We can move on to step 4, determining the symmetry of our function. Now knowing information about a function's symmetry can be helpful because it just gives us more guidance when graphing. In order to determine the symmetry of a function, we want to plug negative x in. Now doing that here, this ends up simplifying to negative \( x^3 \) minus \( 3x^2 \) plus 4.

Comparing this to our original function, it is definitely not the exact same function because I have this negative here. So that doesn't tell me that my function is symmetric about the y axis. It is also not the fully negative version of my function. So we don't know that it's symmetric about the origin either. And this didn't give us any information about this function's symmetry.

But with all of this out of the way, we can go ahead and move on to using our first derivative here. Remember, the sign of the first derivative of a function tells us whether that function is increasing or decreasing. We can determine these intervals by first finding our critical points. This is where that first derivative is either equal to 0 or does not exist. So differentiating that original function using the power rule, we end up getting \( 3x^2 - 6x \), which factors to \( 3x \times (x - 2) \).

Setting each of these individual factors equal to 0 results in 2 critical points, one where \( x = 0 \) and one where \( x = 2 \). There's nowhere that this first derivative does not exist, so these are our only 2 critical points. We can go ahead and create our intervals on our sign chart here by marking our 2 critical points, 0 and 2. This splits our sign chart into 3 intervals, from negative infinity to 0, from 0 to 2, and from 2 on to infinity. Now, we can determine where our function is increasing or decreasing on each of these intervals by choosing a test value in each interval to plug back into that derivative.

Remember, we want to choose test values that are just going to make it easy for us to work with. So on this first interval from negative infinity to 0, I'm going to choose a negative one. Then from 0 to 2, I'll choose a positive one. And finally, from 2 on to infinity, I'll choose a positive 3. Now feel free to pause here and plug these values back into that first derivative on your own before checking back in with me.

Remember, at this point, we only care about the sign of these values. That will tell us whether our function is increasing or decreasing. So when you plug a negative one into that first derivative, you should get a positive value. Then if you plug a positive one in, you should get a negative value. Finally, if you plug 3 into that first derivative, you should again get a positive value.

So what does that tell us about where our function is increasing or decreasing? Well, on that first interval from negative infinity to 0, that tells us our function is increasing, that positive derivative. I'm going to go ahead and mark this on my function here. From negative infinity to 0, our function will be increasing. Then on this second interval from 0 to 2, it has a negative derivative.

That tells us there, our function will be decreasing. Then finally on that last interval from 2 onto infinity, that positive derivative tells us that our function will be increasing there. So we now know where our function is increasing or decreasing. But what about its concavity? This will tell us exactly how to sketch the shape of our graph.

Moving on to concavity here, remember that the sign of our second derivative tells us whether a function is concave up or concave down. Now we want to start here by finding any potential inflection points. That's where that second derivative is either equal to 0 or does not exist. Now differentiating that first derivative again using the power rule, we end up getting a second derivative of \( 6x - 6 \) or factored to \( 6 \times (x - 1) \). If I set this equal to 0, I get one potential inflection point at \( x = 1 \).

There's nowhere that the second derivative won't exist. So this is my only potential inflection point that I can go ahead and mark on my sine chart here. This splits my function into 2 intervals from negative infinity to positive one and from 1 on to infinity. Now the same way we choose test values when using our first derivative, we want to choose some test values here. Based on what's already on my sign chart, I'm going to go ahead and choose a test value of 0 and a test value of 2 to plug back into that second derivative.

Remember that we only care about the sign here when we plug these values in. Plugging 0 in should result in a negative second derivative. Plugging 2 in results in a positive second derivative. So what does this tell us about our function's concavity? Well, on that first interval from negative infinity to positive one, that tells us our function is concave down there.

It has a negative second derivative. So I'm going to go ahead and mark that on my graph here concave down from negative infinity to 1. Then on that second interval from 1 on to infinity, that positive second derivative tells me that my function is concave up. So, marking that again on my graph here. Based on the fact that my function changes from being concave down to concave up, this means that \( x = 1 \) is indeed an inflection point. It can be helpful to go ahead and plot your inflection point so that you know exactly where the concavity changes.

If we plug 1 back into our original function, this results in an ordered pair at 12, which I can go ahead and plot up here on my graph so that I know exactly where my function changes from being concave down to being concave up. So I now have a ton of information from my first and second derivative. Now because of what we have learned about our first and second derivative, we know that this now allows us to determine where our local extrema are located. Remember that you could use the first or second derivative test to do this. Here, I'm going to use the 1st derivative test, which focuses on where the sign of our first derivative changes.

So going back to what we did with our first derivative here, we can see that at these critical points, \( x = 0 \) and \( x = 2 \), that the sign of that first derivative does change. At \( x = 0 \), my function goes from having a positive derivative to having a negative derivative, increasing to decreasing. That tells us, based on that sign change, that this point is a local maximum. So we have a local maximum at \( x = 0 \). Then at \( x = 2 \), my function goes from having a negative derivative to then having a positive one.

It goes from decreasing to increasing. That tells us that this point is a local minimum based on that sign change. So we have a local minimum at \( x = 2 \). Now the actual location of these two values, remember, we can find them by plugging them back into our original function. It turns out that these are values that we have already plotted on our graph because there are x and y intercepts.

\( f(0) = 4 \) and \( f(2) = 0 \). These are points that we already have here. But knowing now that they are local max and local min, we can indicate that on our graph as well. We know that this point at \( x = 0 \) is a local max, so it's going to have some sort of peak there. And then at \( x = 2 \), this is a local min.

It will have some sort of valley. So now we've found a ton of information about our function. And the only thing that we have to do now is connect all of the points that we've already plotted with a smooth curve based on everything that we know about our function from steps 4 through 6. So we know where our function is increasing or decreasing, where it's concave down and concave up. We now just need to sketch our graph based on that knowledge.

So taking a look at our graph from left to right, we can see on this far left side that our function starts off increasing and concave down. Remember, concave down looks like a frown, and increasing means that we're going to be going up. So because our function starts off increasing and concave down, I'm going to start my graph down here knowing that it has that x intercept right here. Then it has this local maximum at \( x = 0 \), so increasing up to that point. I'm going to sketch my function here.

It is concave down and increasing. At that point, \( x = 0 \), my function begins to decrease. It is still concave down at this point, so concave down looking like a frown. And then it continues decreasing and being concave down until we reach that point of inflection. At this point, my function continues decreasing, but it is now concave up looking like a smile.

So continuing to decrease but changing that curve a little bit, we come back down to this \( x = 2 \). This is a local minimum. So I know that I'm going to have some sort of valley there. We know that at this point, my function is still concave up, but it is now increasing. And this remains for the rest of my function.

So I can see here that I have now fully graphed my function based on everything that we found. So when faced with sketching the graph of a function, start with your basics of graphing the domain, your intercepts, your asymptotes, and the symmetry. Then you can use your first and second derivative to determine where your function is increasing or decreasing, where it's concave up or down, and where your local extrema are located. Once you're able to sketch your graph based on all of that information, you are good to go. Now, again, I know that this is a long and tedious process, but you got this.

We're going to practice some more together coming up next.