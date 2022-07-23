Interpreting the derivative The graph of f' on the interval [-3,2] is shown in the figure. <IMAGE>
f. Sketch one possible graph of f.
Interpreting the derivative The graph of f' on the interval [-3,2] is shown in the figure. <IMAGE>
f. Sketch one possible graph of f.
For each function ƒ and interval [a, b], a graph of ƒ is given along with the secant line that passes though the graph of ƒ at x = a and x = b.
a. Use the graph to make a conjecture about the value(s) of c satisfying the equation (ƒ(b) - ƒ(a)) / (b-a) = ƒ' (c) .
b. Verify your answer to part (a) by solving the equation (ƒ(b) - ƒ(a)) / (b-a) = ƒ' (c) for c.
ƒ(x) = x⁵/16 ; [-2, 2] <IMAGE>
if ƒ(x) = 1 / (3x⁴ + 5) , it can be shown that ƒ'(x) = 12x³ / (3x⁴ + 5)² and ƒ"(x) = 180x² (x² + 1) (x + 1) (x - 1) / (3x⁴ + 5)³ . Use these functions to complete the following steps.
g. Use your work in parts (a) through (f) to sketch a graph of ƒ .
Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→2 (x² - 2x / (x² - 6x + 8)
Let ƒ(x) = (x - 3) (x + 3)²
g. Use your work in parts (a) through (f) to sketch a graph of ƒ.
Evaluate lim_x→2 (x³ - 3x² + 2) / (x-2) using l’Hôpital’s Rule and then check your work by evaluating the limit using an appropriate Chapter 2 method.