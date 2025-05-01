Problem 4.7.27
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→ 0⁺ (1 - ln x) / (1 + ln x)
Problem 4.5.65
Crankshaft A crank of radius r rotates with an angular frequency w It is connected to a piston by a connecting rod of length L (see figure). The acceleration of the piston varies with the position of the crank according to the function <IMAGE>
a (Θ) = w²r (cos Θ + (r cos2Θ) / L) .
For fixed w , L, and r find the values of Θ, with 0 ≤ Θ ≤ 2π , for which the acceleration of the piston is a maximum and minimum.
Problem 4.9.23
23–68. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiation.
∫ (3x⁵ - 5x⁹) dx
Problem 4.6.59
Approximating changes
Approximate the change in the lateral surface area (excluding the area of the base) of a right circular cone of fixed height h = 6m when its radius decreases from r = 10 m to r = 9.9 m (S = πr√(r² + h²).
Problem 4.3.85
Second Derivative Test Locate the critical points of the following functions. Then use the Second Derivative Test to determine (if possible) whether they correspond to local maxima or local minima.
f(x) = x²e⁻ˣ
Problem 4.9.45
23–68. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiation.
∫ (sec² Θ + sec Θ tan Θ)dΘ
Problem 4.6.69
Differentials Consider the following functions and express the relationship between a small change in x and the corresponding change in y in the form dy = f'(x)dx.
f(x) = tan x
Problem 4.7.25
Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→ e (ln x - 1) / (x - 1)
Problem 4.7.72
Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→π/2⁻ (π - 2x) tan x
Problem 4.1.45
Absolute maxima and minima Determine the location and value of the absolute extreme values of ƒ on the given interval, if they exist.
ƒ(x) = x³ - 3x² on [-1, 3]
Problem 4.5.21
Shipping crates A square-based, box-shaped shipping crate is designed to have a volume of 16 ft³. The material used to make the base costs twice as much (per square foot) as the material in the sides, and the material used to make the top costs half as much (per square foot) as the material in the sides. What are the dimensions of the crate that minimize the cost of materials?
Problem 4.6.9
Given a function f that is differentiable on its domain, write and explain the relationship between the differentials dx and dy.
Problem 4.6.68
Differentials Consider the following functions and express the relationship between a small change in x and the corresponding change in y in the form dy = f'(x)dx.
f(x) = sin⁻¹ x
Problem 4.1.21
Sketch the graph of a continuous function ƒ on [0, 4] satisfying the given properties.
ƒ' (x) and ƒ'3 are undefined; ƒ'(2) = 0; has a local maximum at x= 1; ƒ has local minimum at x = 2; and ƒ has an absolute maximum at x= 3; and ƒ has an absolute minimum at x = 4 .
Problem 4.7.46
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→∞ (ln(3x + 5eˣ)) / (ln(7x + 3e²ˣ)
Problem 4.8.23
{Use of Tech} Finding all roots Use Newton’s method to find all the roots of the following functions. Use preliminary analysis and graphing to determine good initial approximations.
f(x) = e⁻ˣ - ((x + 4)/5)
Problem 4.8.33
{Use of Tech} Tumor size In a study conducted at Dartmouth College, mice with a particular type of cancerous tumor were treated with the chemotherapy drug Cisplatin. If the volume of one of these tumors at the time of treatment is V₀, then the volume of the tumor t days after treatment is modeled by the function V(t) = V₀ (0.99e⁻⁰·¹²¹⁶ᵗ + 0.01e⁰·²³⁹ᵗ). (Source: Undergraduate Mathematics for the Life Sciences, MAA Notes No. 81, 2013)
Plot a graph of y = 0.99e⁻⁰·¹²¹⁶ᵗ + 0.01e⁰·²³⁹ᵗ, for 0 ≤ t ≤ 16, and describe the tumor size over time. Use Newton’s method to determine when the tumor decreases to half of its original size.
Problem 4.7.70
Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→∞ (log₂ x - log₃ x)
Problem 4.9.103
A car starting at rest accelerates at 16 ft/s² for 5 seconds on a straight road. How far does it travel during this time?
Problem 4.2.42
Avalanche forecasting Avalanche forecasters measure the temperature gradient dT/dh, which is the rate at which the temperature in a snowpack T changes with respect to its depth h. A large temperature gradient may lead to a weak layer in the snowpack. When these weak layers collapse, avalanches occur. Avalanche forecasters use the following rule of thumb: If dT/dh exceeds 10° C/m anywhere in the snowpack, conditions are favorable for weak-layer formation, and the risk of avalanche increases. Assume the temperature function is continuous and differentiable.
a. An avalanche forecaster digs a snow pit and takes two temperature measurements. At the surface (h = 0), the temperature is -16° C. At a depth of 1.1 m, the temperature is -2° C. Using the Mean Value Theorem, what can he conclude about the temperature gradient? Is the formation of a weak layer likely?
Problem 4.9.27
23–68. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiation.
∫ (5s + 3)² ds
Problem 4.22.1
{Use of Tech} Finding all roots Use Newton’s method to find all the roots of the following functions. Use preliminary analysis and graphing to determine good initial approximations.
f(x) = x/6 - sec x on [0,8]
Problem 4.8.15
{Use of Tech} Finding roots with Newton’s method For the given function f and initial approximation x₀, use Newton’s method to approximate a root of f. Stop calculating approximations when two successive approximations agree to five digits to the right of the decimal point after rounding. Show your work by making a table similar to that in Example 1.
f(x) = sin x + x - 1; x₀ = 0.5
Problem 4.1.57
Absolute maxima and minima Determine the location and value of the absolute extreme values of ƒ on the given interval, if they exist.
ƒ(x) = 2x³ - 15x² + 24x on [0,5]
Problem 4.3.42
Increasing and decreasing functions. Find the intervals on which f is increasing and the intervals on which it is decreasing.
f(x) = x⁴/4 - 8x³/3 + 15x²/2 + 8
Problem 4.9.41
23–68. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiation.
∫ ((2 + 3 cos y)/sin² y)dy
Problem 4.18.1
{Use of Tech} Finding roots with Newton’s method For the given function f and initial approximation x₀, use Newton’s method to approximate a root of f. Stop calculating approximations when two successive approximations agree to five digits to the right of the decimal point after rounding. Show your work by making a table similar to that in Example 1.
f(x) = x ln (x + 1) -1 ; x₀ = 1.7
Problem 4.1.61
Absolute maxima and minima Determine the location and value of the absolute extreme values of ƒ on the given interval, if they exist.
ƒ(x) = x/(x²+9)⁵ on [-2,2]
Problem 4.5.15
Minimum sum Find positive numbers x and y satisfying the equation xy = 12 such that the sum 2x + y is as small as possible.
Problem 4.9.35
23–68. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiation.
∫ ((4x⁴ - 6x²) / x ) dx
Ch. 4 - Applications of the Derivative
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