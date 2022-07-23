Linear approximation Find the linear approximation to the following functions at the given point a.
f(x) = 4x² + x; a = 1
Linear approximation Find the linear approximation to the following functions at the given point a.
f(x) = 4x² + x; a = 1
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→0 (sin x - x) / 7x³
Velocity to position Given the following velocity functions of an object moving along a line, find the position function with the given initial position.
v(t) = 2t + 4; s(0) = 0
23–68. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiation.
∫ (eˣ⁺²) dx
{Use of Tech} Fixed points An important question about many functions concerns the existence and location of fixed points. A fixed point of f is a value of x that satisfies the equation f(x) = x; it corresponds to a point at which the graph of f intersects the line y = x. Find all the fixed points of the following functions. Use preliminary analysis and graphing to determine good initial approximations.
f(x) = tan x/2 on (-π,π)
Finding antiderivatives. Find all the antiderivatives of the following functions. Check your work by taking derivatives.
ƒ(x) = eˣ