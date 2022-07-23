{Use of Tech} Graphing general solutions Graph several functions that satisfy each of the following differential equations. Then find and graph the particular function that satisfies the given initial condition.
f'(x) = 3x + sinx; f(0) = 3
{Use of Tech} Graphing general solutions Graph several functions that satisfy each of the following differential equations. Then find and graph the particular function that satisfies the given initial condition.
f'(x) = 3x + sinx; f(0) = 3
Locating critical points Find the critical points of the following functions. Assume a is a nonzero constant.
ƒ(t) = 1/5 t⁵ - a⁴t
23–68. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiation.
∫ (1/x√(36x² - 36))dx
{Use of Tech} Special curves The following classical curves have been studied by generations of mathematicians. Use analytical methods (including implicit differentiation) and a graphing utility to graph the curves. Include as much detail as possible.
y = 8/(x² + 4) (Witch of Agnesi)
{Use of Tech} Estimating roots The values of various roots can be approximated using Newton’s method. For example, to approximate the value of ³√10, we let x = ³√10 and cube both sides of the equation to obtain x³ = 10, or x³ - 10 = 0. Therefore, ³√10 is a root of p(x) = x³ - 10, which we can approximate by applying Newton’s method. Approximate each value of r by first finding a polynomial with integer coefficients that has a root r. Use an appropriate value of x₀ and stop calculating approximations when two successive approximations agree to five digits to the right of the decimal point after rounding.
r = 7¹/⁴
Acceleration to position Given the following acceleration functions of an object moving along a line, find the position function with the given initial velocity and position.
a(t) = -32; v(0) = 20, s(0) = 0