Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Applications of the Derivative
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Applications of the DerivativeProblem 4.5.15
Chapter 4, Problem 4.5.15

Minimum sum Find positive numbers x and y satisfying the equation xy = 12 such that the sum 2x + y is as small as possible.

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, express y in terms of x using the given equation xy = 12. This gives y = 12/x.
Substitute y = 12/x into the expression for the sum, 2x + y, to get a function in terms of x: f(x) = 2x + 12/x.
To find the minimum value of f(x), take the derivative of f(x) with respect to x. Use the derivative rules: f'(x) = d/dx(2x) + d/dx(12/x).
Set the derivative f'(x) equal to zero to find the critical points: f'(x) = 2 - 12/x^2 = 0. Solve for x to find the critical point.
Verify that the critical point found is a minimum by using the second derivative test. Calculate f''(x) and check its sign at the critical point. If f''(x) > 0, the critical point is a minimum.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
6m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Optimization

Optimization in calculus involves finding the maximum or minimum values of a function. In this problem, we aim to minimize the sum 2x + y while adhering to the constraint xy = 12. This typically requires the use of techniques such as substitution or the method of Lagrange multipliers to find the optimal values of the variables.
Recommended video:
10:13
Intro to Applied Optimization: Maximizing Area

Constraints

Constraints are conditions that must be satisfied in an optimization problem. Here, the equation xy = 12 serves as a constraint that limits the values of x and y. Understanding how to manipulate and incorporate constraints is crucial for finding feasible solutions that meet the problem's requirements.
Recommended video:
10:13
Intro to Applied Optimization: Maximizing Area

Derivatives

Derivatives are fundamental in calculus for determining the rate of change of a function. In this context, we can use derivatives to find critical points of the function 2x + y, which will help identify minimum values. By setting the derivative equal to zero, we can solve for x and y that minimize the sum while satisfying the constraint.
Recommended video:
05:44
Derivatives
Related Practice
Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Finding all roots Use Newton’s method to find all the roots of the following functions. Use preliminary analysis and graphing to determine good initial approximations.


f(x) = x/6 - sec x on [0,8]

225
views
Textbook Question

Light transmission A window consists of a rectangular pane of clear glass surmounted by a semicircular pane of tinted glass. The clear glass transmits twice as much light per unit of surface area as the tinted glass. Of all such windows with a fixed perimeter P, what are the dimensions of the window that transmits the most light?

227
views
Textbook Question

Mean Value Theorem and graphs Find all points on the interval (1,3) at which the slope of the tangent line equals the average rate of change of f on [1,3]. Reconcile your results with the Mean Value Theorem. <IMAGE>

281
views
Textbook Question

If F(x) = x² - 3x + C and F (-1) = 4 , what is the value of C?

39
views
Textbook Question

Maximum-volume cone A cone is constructed by cutting a sector from a circular sheet of metal with radius 20. The cut sheet is then folded up and welded (see figure). Find the radius and height of the cone with maximum volume that can be formed in this way. <IMAGE>

530
views
Textbook Question

17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.


lim_x→ π/2⁻ (tanx ) / (3 / (2x - π))

219
views